FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ match schedule released

Venues, dates and kick-off times allocated to 63 matches

Final schedule confirms a thrilling set of group-stage fixtures and the paths to the final

Ticketing to launch on Thursday, 19 December 2024 at 10:00 ET (16:00 CET) exclusively via FIFA.com/tickets

Opening match to be a stand-alone fixture on Saturday, 14 June 2025 to celebrate the start of an epic inaugural tournament

Following the much-anticipated draw that revealed the eight groups that comprise the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, football fans around the world now also know exactly where and when to follow their clubs at the first edition of FIFA’s new global club showpiece, which will take place in the United States from Saturday, 14 June to Sunday, 13 July 2025.

FIFA has published the 63-game match schedule with dates and kick-off times for the groundbreaking tournament, revealing a tantalising set of fixtures for the 32 club teams that will aim to become the first-ever champions of world football’s inaugural elite club competition.

Following the draw and release of the match schedule, the initial ticket sales phase for all 48 group-stage matches will open on Thursday, 19 December 2024 at 10:00 ET (16:00 CET) exclusively via FIFA.com/tickets (where fans can already register their interest in purchasing tickets).

It has also been decided that the opening match will be a stand-alone fixture, with the host country’s representative, Inter Miami CF, kicking off the new FIFA Club World Cup™ in style at their hometown 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly FC on Saturday, 14 June 2025 at 20:00 local time. MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey will not only see the new FIFA Club World Cup Trophy lifted on Sunday, 13 July 2025, but will also host the two semi-finals and one of the quarter-finals.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “The paths for the 32 teams have been set and we now know at what time and where, among 12 top-class stadiums, we will enjoy the 48 exciting group-stage clashes. Together with another 15 matches in the knockout stage, this match schedule sets 63 dates in the diary of every football fan – those living in the US, travelling from abroad to these beautiful cities to support their clubs, or following live and for free from every corner of the world via DAZN and FIFA+.”

“This match schedule is much more than a list of thrilling fixtures involving the best clubs in the world – it shows that club football can, and will be, truly global. Let’s take it to the world.”

The match schedule was finalised following the draw, with FIFA considering a range of factors including sporting and player-centric criteria, local and travelling fans and global broadcast considerations.

Twelve exciting venues, six of which are Major League Soccer stadiums, will host 32 of the best clubs from around the world as they compete for the FIFA Club World Cup crown, with the tournament featuring five FIFA World Cup 26™ venues and seven additional world-class stadiums across the US.

Fans can watch the FIFA Club World Cup matches by downloading the DAZN app.

Up next: #TakeItToTheWorld