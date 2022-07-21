Living Football | Semi Automated Offside Technology

In the latest episode of Living Football, we take a closer look at the semi-automated offside technology that will be used at the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar. Chairman of FIFA's Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina and FIFA's Director of Technology and Innovation, Johannes Holzmüller explain how the technology will offer a support tool for the VAR team and the on-field officials to help them make faster, more accurate and more reproducible offside decisions on the biggest stage of all. Next, we travel to South Sudan, where FIFA in February 2022 - in cooperation with the South Sudan FA - launched a pilot project: Menstrual Hygiene and Education for Girls and Women Playing Football. In South Sudan, 70% of girls and women do not have access to hygiene products such as sanitary pads or tampons. Finally we head west to Guinea. FIFA, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the NGO Plan International France, have been collaborating in the fight against discriminatory attitudes and practices against women and girls, supporting them in their empowerment.