04 October 2022
In the latest edition of Living Football, we continue our countdown to the eagerly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kick-off as we report on the grand opening of Lusail Stadium, which will provide the setting for the Final of the global showpiece on 18 December. Following the opening of the iconic stadium on 9 September, all of the venues are now ready to host the action at Qatar 2022, which will close on 18 December, when some 80,000 fans will pack out the Lusail Stadium stands as the curtain comes down on the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™, before the arena is transformed into a community space that will house schools, shops, cafés, sporting facilities and health centres.
In this episode, we also hear from Singaporean official Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Bin Jahari, who will be part of the VAR system team in Qatar. Thanks to the funding received through the FIFA Forward programme, Singapore is set to become the third Asian nation to implement VAR technology.
Finally, we travelled over 17,000km to get the full lowdown on the partnership between the Cuban Football Association and the Brazilian Football Association, who joined forces to upskill youth coaches in the Caribbean nation.