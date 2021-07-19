Living Football Episode 14

In this, the 14th episode, we hear from legendary Nigeria striker Yakubu Ayegbeni who recalls his journey from the backstreets of Benin City to the FIFA World Cup. Also featured in the latest episode of Living Football is FIFA’s new Chief Member Associations Officer, Kenny Jean-Marie, providing updates on how the organisation is ensuring funds are distributed fairly and effectively across the entire global football pyramid. Finally in this episode, we also travel to Andorra to find out how the FIFA COVID-19 Relief plan has helped the Andorran Football Federation – like many others – maintain its women and futsal teams throughout the pandemic, and learn how the next generation of female footballers are already benefitting from the support.