In the latest episode of Living Football, we continue to highlight FIFA's efforts to make football truly global. On this occasion, we travel to Cabo Verde with a FIFA delegation to inaugurate a series of projects carried out with the support of the FIFA Forward Programme and talk to Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Director of Member Associations Africa, about these initiatives. We also drop in on Costa Rica, where excitement is building ahead of next week’s FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 thanks to the Vamos Juntas Tour. We conclude the episode with a visit to Leeds, England, where some of Europe’s top technical directors met to share their experiences and expertise.