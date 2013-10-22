01 March 2022
The latest episode of FIFA’s Living Football magazine turns the spotlight on the inaugural edition of the African School Champions Cup held in Kinshasa, Congo DR.
We hear from FIFA Legends Geremi Njitap, Khalilou Fadiga, Shabani Nonda and Secretary General of the French Football Federation (FFF), Laura Georges, as well as FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer, Kenny Jean-Marie.
Speaking to host Zineb El Houari, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, who also attended the tournament, explained how the concept of the African Schools Champions Cup - featuring children from Benin, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Morocco, Senegal and South Africa - was to use sport as a driver for peace and social cohesion.