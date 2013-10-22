With preparations for the world's biggest sporting event nearly complete in the host nation, and to mark 100 days to Qatar 2022, we asked Ali Al Habsi what this World Cup means for football in the region and the legacy it will leave in the Middle East. The episode also shows how the match officials for Qatar 2022 are continuing their preparations for the big event, including attending seminars where semi-automated offisde technology (SOAT) was one of the main topics under discussion. We hear from some of those who will be taking part, as well as Pierluigi Collina, Chairman of FIFA’s Referee Committee, and Massimo Busacca, FIFA's Director of Refereeing, who jointly headed up the seminars.