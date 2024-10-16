Lenovo named Official FIFA Technology Partner

Agreement covers FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ and was revealed on stage at Lenovo’s annual Tech World innovation event

Lenovo to provide FIFA technology – from AI (Artificial Intelligence) innovation to devices and data centre infrastructure – to enhance fan experiences and global broadcasts

Lenovo and FIFA to leverage technology and innovation to grow the game globally

At Lenovo’s annual Tech World innovation event, Lenovo and FIFA have revealed the multinational company as Official FIFA Technology Partner – FIFA’s top tier sponsorship category – in a deal that includes the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil. The two tournaments will provide the perfect platform for Lenovo to further grow its global brand among fans of the world’s most popular sport and, more importantly, deliver integrated and innovative technologies that will make football more accessible and more engaging for all, growing the game around the world.

Lenovo’s products, services and solutions, including its emerging suite of innovations that both leverage and power AI (Artificial Intelligence), iconic ThinkPad laptops, tablets, Motorola mobile phones, and servers, will be integrated into the 2026 and 2027 tournaments. The technology will power improved fan experiences in stadiums and global broadcasts, power enhanced analytics, and democratise data across all global football-playing nations.

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang commented: “As one of the world’s leading technology companies, we’re delighted to partner with the world’s most global and popular sport. Lenovo will be powering the largest sporting and entertainment events in human history – events with more viewers, more nations participating, and an unprecedented global demand for data processing and technology. “Lenovo is proud to support FIFA’s vision of leveraging technology to elevate the game, enhance the fan experience worldwide, and foster innovation that levels the playing field. We’re excited that our cutting-edge technology and AI innovation will take centre stage in the upcoming tournaments, demonstrating to the world the transformative power of smarter technology.”

Lenovo named Official FIFA Technology Partner Previous 01 / 05 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang 02 / 05 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang 03 / 05 FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a group picture 04 / 05 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang 05 / 05 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang pose for a group picture Next

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “At FIFA, we are committed to growing the game globally and making football accessible for all – and we are excited to welcome Lenovo to our journey, and to work with them to implement technologies, innovations and programmes that spread our sport. Data and technology combined helps us to know fans better, and we will use it to create unparalleled and unforgettable fan experiences at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. “In Lenovo, we have a partner who will support us as we evolve and innovate, investing in digital technology and artificial intelligence for future generations.”

Lenovo named Official FIFA Technology Partner 00:43

The landmark partnership marks the first deal between Lenovo and FIFA and builds on Lenovo’s heritage in powering the technology that has and continues to underpin many flagship global sporting properties.