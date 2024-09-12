Lay’s named Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™ & FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™

Extended sponsorship comes after Frito-Lay’s success as Regional Supporter during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and as Tournament Supporter at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Lay’s, alongside an iconic portfolio of food brands that includes Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles and more, is now taking the sponsorship to the next level and going global in celebration of fans’ passion for football

Deal will encompass two historic milestones for FIFA: the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever and the first-ever South American FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 2027

Lay’s is building on its commitment to celebrating football fandom by becoming an Official Sponsor of both the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. This marks a global extension of Frito-Lay’s successful role as a Regional Supporter during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and as a Tournament Supporter at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The exciting new partnership brings together two titans – the world’s favourite crisp brand and the world’s biggest and most popular single-sporting events for men and women – to spread the joy of the beautiful game to millions of fans worldwide.

As Official Sponsor, Lay’s, alongside an iconic portfolio of food brands, including Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Cracker Jack, PopCorners, Quaker and Gamesa, will bring fans closer to the game than ever before with exclusive experiences, merchandise, consumer activations and more.

On announcing the deal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “We’re delighted to extend this partnership with Lay’s and strengthen our collaboration as we head into a historic period for FIFA and the wider football community. After being involved in the last FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup, we’re proud that Lay’s has shared in our trust, vision and ideas for the development of the global game and has joined us on this journey into the future. Together, we will create special experiences for fans worldwide.”

“Joining FIFA as a regional sponsor in 2022 was a landmark moment for Frito-Lay, and we’re incredibly proud to have laid the groundwork for the next step of making our partnership global,” said Steven Williams, CEO of Frito-Lay and Quaker North America. “The Lay’s brand has a long history of bringing fans together through a shared love for the game, and we look forward to creating even more iconic moments as we continue to use our brands to unite and inspire FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup fans all over the world.”

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and to be hosted across three countries – Canada, Mexico and the United States – while the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will be held in South America for the first time in 2027. With the two tournaments set to make history, Lay’s is joining the hype by rewarding football fans in new and unexpected ways. The brand will break new ground at both tournaments by recognising and rewarding the “Fan of the Match” at every match, spotlighting those in the stands whose passion and energy bring the beautiful game to life and providing them with one-of-a-kind experiences.

Additionally, Lay’s, and the full portfolio of food brands, will engage fans on a global scale via in-store and digital promotions leading up to the FIFA World Cup 26 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The brands will also be prominently featured on the pitch at every match through LED stadium display board exposure and press conference backdrops. Going beyond the stadiums, Lay’s and the iconic food portfolio will deliver immersive consumer experiences at FIFA official fan zones across host cities.

Jane Wakely, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer, International Foods – Lay’s added: “Partnering with FIFA marks a significant milestone for our business and ambition to embed Lay’s and our extended portfolio of food brands deeper into football culture. Football is one of the world’s biggest passion points, and this historic partnership allows us to bring the excitement and reach of the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup together with the joy and fun of our iconic brands across the world.”

Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, added: “The growth of Frito-Lay as a trusted partner of FIFA has been brilliant to see and we’re excited about where we can take this collaboration next as it goes truly global. The FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup are going to be bigger than ever, and Lay’s will be a central part of how fans all over the world enjoy and experience the action.”