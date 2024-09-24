FIFA.com

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg pose for a photo during a meeting between FIFA and Verizon on September 24, 2024 in New York, United States. (Photo by Dustin Satloff - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™
Verizon named Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for FIFA World Cup 26™ and Official Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™
24 Sept 2024
LAY’S NAMED OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF FIFA WORLD CUP 26™ & FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2027™
12 Sept 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: FIFA World Cup Trophy on display on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA announces Bank of America as Official Bank Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™
15 Aug 2024
Bebe Rexha to Illuminate FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ with Official Song – “It’s On”
FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™
9 Dec 2023
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer during the Partnership Signing Ceremony on November 21, 2023 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Qatar Airways)
FIFA renews longstanding partnership with Qatar Airways, extending through to 2030
22 Nov 2023
FRANCE, PARIS - NOVEMBER 07: A general view during the FIFA Marketing Workshop on November 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet - FIFA)
Fan experience central theme at FIFA Marketing workshop in Paris
8 Nov 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Gerdine Lindhout, Head of FIFA Marketing poses for a photograph with Sarah and Ashleigh, the 500'000th Visitors to the FIFA Fan Festival, as fans watch the Round of 16 match between Australia and Denmark at the FIFA Women's World Cup Fan Festival on August 07, 2023 in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Fan Festival™ at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ draws over 500,000 fans
8 Aug 2023
BMO Official FIFA Women's World Cup Supporter
BMO named Official Supporter of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in North America
27 Jun 2023
FIFA announces AB InBev as official beer sponsor of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
8 Jun 2023
Frito-Lay - Tournament Supporter (FIFA Women's World Cup
Frito-Lay North America signs on as Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
31 May 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Corporate Planning Office, Hyundai Motor Group Karl Kim during the Partnership Signing Ceremony between FIFA and Hyundai at HoF, Home of FIFA on May 25, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Hyundai and Kia renew FIFA partnerships until 2030, with Boston Dynamics and Supernal to showcase future mobility solutions
25 May 2023
FIFA and McDonald’s renew long-standing partnership
17 May 2023
Unilever personal care brands unveiled as Official Sponsors of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
12 May 2023
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 15: During the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Semi-Final match between Qatar and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA sells out all sponsorship packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
20 Nov 2022
Inter Rapidísimo
27 Oct 2022
FWCTT by Coca-Cola .Copyright by:Cornelia Sigrist und Kurt Schorrer
24 Aug 2022
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 03: During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon on July 3, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA announces Visa as first-ever FIFA Women’s Football Partner
21 Dec 2021
Second season of FIFA PlayOn Podcast hits the high notes
17 Nov 2021
Baaz and winwin
26 Oct 2021
Mengniu
25 Oct 2021
Al Bayt Stadium.
28 Sept 2021
