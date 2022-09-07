FIFA Fan Festival Licensed Events

In an effort to extend the reach of the FIFA Fan Festival to fans around the globe that had no opportunity yet to attend the FIFA World Cup in-person and therewith supporting with the goal to deliver on its vision to “make football truly global”, FIFA has created a unique licensing model enabling FIFA partners, agencies and city administrations to stage satellite FIFA Fan Festivals in major cities around the world.

Make football truly global : expanding the energy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup beyond the Host Country to cities around the globe.

Official World Cup Event : As an official event of the Men’s & Women’s FIFA World Cup the FIFA Fan Festival licensing event will be an integral part of the overall FIFA World Cup experience connected through branding, digital and exclusive content.

Connecting with the World Cup : Each FIFA Fan Festival will have a strong connection to the mothership events in the Host Country.

For the Fans : The licensing model expands the FIFA World Cup footprint into exciting locations around the globe and brings the tournament to the doorsteps of fans.

Business Opportunities: The licensing model will provide appealing commercial and marketing opportunities to stakeholders of FIFA Fan Festival events.

FIFA will have more updates surrounding licensing partners and satellite FIFA Fan Festivals planned for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and USA in the upcoming months.

International FIFA Fan Festivals

In 2022, FIFA partnered with AB InBev and Coca-Cola to organise official International FIFA Fan Festivals outside the host country, with AB InBev and Coca-Cola acting as the event organiser and naming partner in Dubai, London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Riyadh, São Paulo and Seoul.

The goal was to bring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 atmosphere to the doorsteps of fans around the world and offer unique experiences and memorable moments – it was quite simply the closest you could get to Qatar without travelling to the host country.

The events were held in collaboration with the AB InBev brands Budweiser (Dubai, London, Seoul), Corona (Mexico City) and Brahma (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo). Coca-Cola hosted the International FIFA Fan Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

All market-tailored International FIFA Fan Festival events featured live match broadcasts from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ as well as various entertainment-driven activities, including performances by popular DJs and local artists as well as appearances by FIFA Legends.

Around 460,000 visitors visited the venues during the tournament.

