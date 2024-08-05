FIFA Fan Festival at FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and USA

The FIFA Fan Festival™ will be the central meeting point for fans and local communities from all over the world during the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico, and USA. For the first time in its history, the event will take place simultaneously in three different countries across the 16 host cities.
This will give every fan with the chance to watch the FIFA World Cup Matches and experience the best in football, music, entertainment, culture, food and lifestyle outside the Stadiums.
More information and updates on the true festival of football FIFA.com will be published soon.