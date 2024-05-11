Growth and development in focus as FIFA Football Executive Programme delivered for Asia and Oceania

FIFA Football Executive Programme delivered in Jakarta, Indonesia
Representatives from Asia and Oceania member associations (MAs) gathered to participate in knowledge-building initiative
Programme designed to guide and assist MAs in developing domestic football governance
Senior management across a diverse range of FIFA Member Associations (MAs) from Asia and Oceania had the opportunity to enhance their knowledge as the FIFA Football Executive Programme (FEP) was delivered across three days in Jakarta, Indonesia. The FEP was designed by world football’s governing body based on a vision of offering every possible guidance and assistance to help grow each MA’s local game effectively. The FEP provides football administrators at senior level with the knowledge, tools, best practices and key techniques to enhance day-to-day organisational activities. Twenty-nine MA’s were represented from a wide cultural and geographical footprint spreading from Cook Islands on the Oceania Football Confederation’s (OFC) eastern edge to Lebanon in the far west of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
Among some of the key areas focussed on were budgeting, procurement, crisis prevention, statutory revision and stakeholder management. Assisting in delivering the programme were FIFA’s educational partner, the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES). “Here in Jakarta, amidst the vibrant energy of passionate football enthusiasts, we unite in a shared vision for the future of the game,” stated Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA Director of Member Associations Asia & Oceania. “The FIFA Executive Programme serves as a catalyst for innovation, fostering connections and forging pathways towards a more inclusive and sustainable football ecosystem. Together, we embrace the transformative potential of football, harnessing its power to inspire, unite, and uplift communities worldwide.”
The hosting of the FEP was another opportunity for Indonesia to exhibit their renowned hospitality having recently welcomed the world at the successful FIFA U-17 World Cup™ late last year. It also comes amid strong growth at international level, including breakthrough qualification for this year’s AFC Asian Cup knockout stage and a highly impressive run at the recent AFC U23 Asian Cup. "We are thrilled to partner with FIFA and the CIES to bring this innovative programme to the Asia-Oceania region,” said Erick Thohir, President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI). “As hosts of the inaugural module, we are excited to welcome participants from countries across the region and provide them with the knowledge and skills needed to drive positive change within their respective member associations."
The delivery of the FEP included workshops, expert interviews, case studies and field visits to the PSSI office and the Mandiri University. The programme was tailored to allow participants to:
Explore the environment in which their MA operates and understand the rules that regulate it
Dive into their MA’s strategy and implement it in their work by aligning projects with the strategy
Learn the basics of event management as a core business
Be able to create and capture value by identifying their MA’s brand strengths
Communicate effectively both inside and outside the organisation and in times of crisis
Develop a management style through soft skills sessions
The positive energy and knowledge-building over three days was reflected in the views of the participants. “The course in Jakarta exemplifies excellence in sports management education, providing a profound understanding of global sports dynamics within a local context. This programme has been an invaluable resource, offering me remarkable benefits and insights, and is essential for professionals aspiring to elevate the standards of sports administration and influence on a global scale,” said Abdul Aziz Al Aujan from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. “I am grateful for the experience, the privilege to meet new people from different member associations within the AFC and OFC and to learn, understand and see how different MAs operate in comparison to the Cook Islands FA. I have found the group discussions most interesting and rewarding in this regard,” said Teahi Wuatai from the Cook Islands Football Association. “I have also immensely enjoyed the material and content presented on the platform, most especially that the videos are not too long, however still informative and also the material presented during the face-to-face sessions to reiterate the topics.” Tomohiro KAISE from the Japan Football Association added: “My heartfelt gratitude to FIFA, the CIES and the PSSI for the enriching opportunity to engage with diverse football administrators from Asia and Oceania to strengthen our competencies with positive transformation in football management within our member association. Furthermore, in addition to the tailor-made course framework, it was remarkable to encounter the strategy and passion driving Indonesia's football development success recently.”