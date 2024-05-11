Growth and development in focus as FIFA Football Executive Programme delivered for Asia and Oceania

FIFA Football Executive Programme delivered in Jakarta, Indonesia

Representatives from Asia and Oceania member associations (MAs) gathered to participate in knowledge-building initiative

Programme designed to guide and assist MAs in developing domestic football governance

Senior management across a diverse range of FIFA Member Associations (MAs) from Asia and Oceania had the opportunity to enhance their knowledge as the FIFA Football Executive Programme (FEP) was delivered across three days in Jakarta, Indonesia. The FEP was designed by world football’s governing body based on a vision of offering every possible guidance and assistance to help grow each MA’s local game effectively. The FEP provides football administrators at senior level with the knowledge, tools, best practices and key techniques to enhance day-to-day organisational activities. Twenty-nine MA’s were represented from a wide cultural and geographical footprint spreading from Cook Islands on the Oceania Football Confederation’s (OFC) eastern edge to Lebanon in the far west of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Among some of the key areas focussed on were budgeting, procurement, crisis prevention, statutory revision and stakeholder management. Assisting in delivering the programme were FIFA’s educational partner, the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES). “Here in Jakarta, amidst the vibrant energy of passionate football enthusiasts, we unite in a shared vision for the future of the game,” stated Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA Director of Member Associations Asia & Oceania. “The FIFA Executive Programme serves as a catalyst for innovation, fostering connections and forging pathways towards a more inclusive and sustainable football ecosystem. Together, we embrace the transformative potential of football, harnessing its power to inspire, unite, and uplift communities worldwide.”

The hosting of the FEP was another opportunity for Indonesia to exhibit their renowned hospitality having recently welcomed the world at the successful FIFA U-17 World Cup™ late last year. It also comes amid strong growth at international level, including breakthrough qualification for this year’s AFC Asian Cup knockout stage and a highly impressive run at the recent AFC U23 Asian Cup. "We are thrilled to partner with FIFA and the CIES to bring this innovative programme to the Asia-Oceania region,” said Erick Thohir, President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI). “As hosts of the inaugural module, we are excited to welcome participants from countries across the region and provide them with the knowledge and skills needed to drive positive change within their respective member associations."

The delivery of the FEP included workshops, expert interviews, case studies and field visits to the PSSI office and the Mandiri University. The programme was tailored to allow participants to:

Explore the environment in which their MA operates and understand the rules that regulate it

Dive into their MA’s strategy and implement it in their work by aligning projects with the strategy

Learn the basics of event management as a core business

Be able to create and capture value by identifying their MA’s brand strengths

Communicate effectively both inside and outside the organisation and in times of crisis

Develop a management style through soft skills sessions