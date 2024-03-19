Zimbabwe Football Association

www.zifa.org.zw

53 Livingstone Avenue,

Causeway,

P.O. Box CY 114,

HARARE

Zimbabwe

Phone: +263-24/279 8627

Email:admin@zifafootball.org.zw

Lincoln MUTASA

Yvonne MANWA

Cynthia MALABA

Xolisani GWESELA

Jethro HUNIDZARIRA

Norman MAPEZA

Shadreck MLAUZI

Zimbabwe Ranking

Zimbabwe Men's Ranking
Zimbabwe Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
122
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66

15 Mar 2024

