Zimbabwe Football Association
Official Sitewww.zifa.org.zw
Address
53 Livingstone Avenue,
Causeway,
P.O. Box CY 114,
HARARE
Zimbabwe
Phone: +263-24/279 8627
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Lincoln MUTASA
General Secretary
Yvonne MANWA
Treasurer
Cynthia MALABA
Media And Communication Manager
Xolisani GWESELA
Technical Director
Jethro HUNIDZARIRA
National Coach Men
Norman MAPEZA
National Coach Women
Shadreck MLAUZI
Zimbabwe Ranking
Zimbabwe Men's Ranking
Zimbabwe Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
122
Malawi
Malawi
1149.40
123
Estonia
Estonia
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
125
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
127
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1107.95
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Zimbabwe Football Association
Bureau of the Council
Bureau of the FIFA Council lifts suspension of Zimbabwe Football Association and appoints normalisation committee
11 Jul 2023
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Mother and son from Zimbabwe proud to be FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ volunteers
6 Dec 2022
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Obert Zhoya
1 Sept 2022