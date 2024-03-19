Football Association of Zambia
Official Sitewww.faz.co.zm
Address
Football House,
Alick Nkhata Road,
Long Acres,
P.O. Box 34751,
LUSAKA
Zambia
Phone: +260-211/250 940
Email:generalsecretary@faz.co.zm
Fax: +260-211/250 946
Organisation
President
Andrew KAMANGA
Vice President
Justine MUMBA
General Secretary
Reuben KAMANGA
Treasurer
Owens BUNTELE
Media And Communication Manager
Sydney MUNGALA
Technical Director
Lyson ZULU
National Coach Men
Avram GRANT
National Coach Women
Florence MWILA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Chrispin KAMUNA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Aziph BANDA
Referee Coordinator
Aziph BANDA
Futsal Coordinator
Julio CHILUBA
Zambia Ranking
Zambia Men's Ranking
Zambia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
87
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
88
China PR
China PR
1273.78
89
Syria
Syria
1265.51
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
66
India
India
1389.02
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90
15 Mar 2024
