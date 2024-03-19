Football Association of Zambia

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.faz.co.zm

Address

Football House,

Alick Nkhata Road,

Long Acres,

P.O. Box 34751,

LUSAKA

Zambia

Contact

Phone: +260-211/250 940

Email:generalsecretary@faz.co.zm

Fax: +260-211/250 946

Organisation

President

Andrew KAMANGA

Vice President

Justine MUMBA

General Secretary

Reuben KAMANGA

Treasurer

Owens BUNTELE

Media And Communication Manager

Sydney MUNGALA

Technical Director

Lyson ZULU

National Coach Men

Avram GRANT

National Coach Women

Florence MWILA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Chrispin KAMUNA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Aziph BANDA

Referee Coordinator

Aziph BANDA

Futsal Coordinator

Julio CHILUBA

Zambia Ranking

Zambia Men's Ranking
Zambia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1284.55
87
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
88
China PR
China PR
China PR
1273.78
89
Syria
Syria
Syria
1265.51

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
66
India
India
India
1389.02
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Zambia

