Yemen Football Association
Official Sitewww.yemenfa.com
Address
Quarter of Sport Al Jeraf (Stadium Ali Muhsen),
P.O. Box 908 Sanaa,
AL-THAWRA CITY
Yemen
Contact
Phone: +967-1/310 923
Email:gs.office@yemenfa.com
Fax: +967-1/431 953
President
Ahmed Saleh AL EISSI
Vice President
Hasan BA SHANFAR
General Secretary
Hamid AL SHAIBANI
Treasurer
Mohamed AL-TAWEL
Media And Communication Manager
Moad AL-KHAMESE
National Coach Men
Miroslav SOUKOP
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ahmed ANAAM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mukhtar SALEH ALYARIMI
Referee Coordinator
Gamal AL-KHWARABI
Futsal Coordinator
Labeb AL MAHDI
Yemen Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
151
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
Updates from the Yemen Football Association
