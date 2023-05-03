Yemen Football Association

Yemen Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.yemenfa.com

Address

Quarter of Sport Al Jeraf (Stadium Ali Muhsen),

P.O. Box 908 Sanaa,

AL-THAWRA CITY

Yemen

Contact

Phone: +967-1/310 923

Email:gs.office@yemenfa.com

Fax: +967-1/431 953

Organisation

President

Ahmed Saleh AL EISSI

Vice President

Hasan BA SHANFAR

General Secretary

Hamid AL SHAIBANI

Treasurer

Mohamed AL-TAWEL

Media And Communication Manager

Moad AL-KHAMESE

National Coach Men

Miroslav SOUKOP

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ahmed ANAAM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mukhtar SALEH ALYARIMI

Referee Coordinator

Gamal AL-KHWARABI

Futsal Coordinator

Labeb AL MAHDI

Yemen Ranking

Yemen Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1040.77
151
Yemen
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Yemen Football Association

Updates from the Yemen Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 27: A general view of the FIFA Forward Programme on April 27, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by MOSAALKATHAMI/Saudi Arabian Football Federation)
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward workshop paves the way for more growth in West Asia
3 May 2023
FIFA Financial governance and management workshop
Football Development
Dubai regional office hosts financial governance workshops for four member associations
5 Nov 2021
Hassan Alblooshi of UAE celebrates a goal
Tournaments
Eight more Asian nations leap into third round
15 Jun 2021
A general view for katara Opera House which host the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 on Monday 26 April 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Tournaments
Excitement mounts ahead of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ draw
26 Apr 2021
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: A Saudi Arabia and an Egypt fan enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Saudia Arabia and Egypt at Volgograd Arena on June 25, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in numbers
25 Apr 2021
Related Stories
Oct 1990: General view of the Khalifa Stadium at sunset during the Asian World Cup Qualifying Finals in Qatar. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport
Tournaments
Qatar to host FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ draw on 27 April
Action from Syria 1-0 Philippines in Qatar 2022 qualifying
Tournaments
Syria edge closer as Central Asian duo move top
Osama Omari (2nd L) of Syria celebrates scoring during the group A match between China and Syria of the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2019.
Tournaments
IR Iran, UAE lose again as trio consolidate lead
Qatar hosts draw for 24th Arabian Gulf Cup
Tournaments
Doha hosts 24th Arabian Gulf Cup draw
TEHRAN, IRAN - OCTOBER 10: Mehdi Taremi of Iran celebrates their third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Iran v Cambodia at Azadi Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Amin M. Jamali/Getty Images)
Tournaments
Goals abound as giants run riot in Asian World Cup qualifiers
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - DECEMBER 11: Akhyar Abdul Rashid of Malaysia holds off Que Ngoc Hai of Vietnam during the AFF Suzuki Cup final first leg match between Malaysia and Vietnam at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on December 11, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)
Tournaments
Big guns aim to continue winning ways in Asia