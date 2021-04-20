The Football Association of Wales
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.faw.cymru
Address
Hensol,
Vanguard Way,
CF72 8JY Vale of Glamorgan
Wales
Contact
Phone: +44-29/2043 5830
Email:info@faw.co.uk
Fax: +44-29/2049 6953
Organisation
President
Steve WILLIAMS
Vice President
David JONES
Michael JONES
William WILLIAMS
General Secretary
Noel MOONEY
Treasurer
Leighton NORRIS
Media And Communication Manager
Owain HARRIES
Technical Director
David ADAMS
National Coach Men
Rob PAGE
National Coach Women
Rhian WILKINSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mark ADAMS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Philip THOMAS
Referee Coordinator
Philip THOMAS
Futsal Coordinator
Andrew HOWARD
Wales Ranking
Wales Men's Ranking
Wales Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
27
Hungary
Hungary
1525.13
28
Nigeria
Nigeria
1522.26
29
Wales
Wales
1521.88
30
Poland
Poland
1520.24
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
30
Czechia
Czechia
1670.48
31
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27
32
Wales
Wales
1663.66
33
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
15 Mar 2024
