The Football Association of Wales

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.faw.cymru

Address

Hensol,

Vanguard Way,

CF72 8JY Vale of Glamorgan

Wales

Contact

Phone: +44-29/2043 5830

Email:info@faw.co.uk

Fax: +44-29/2049 6953

Organisation

President

Steve WILLIAMS

Vice President

David JONES

Michael JONES

William WILLIAMS

General Secretary

Noel MOONEY

Treasurer

Leighton NORRIS

Media And Communication Manager

Owain HARRIES

Technical Director

David ADAMS

National Coach Men

Rob PAGE

National Coach Women

Rhian WILKINSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mark ADAMS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Philip THOMAS

Referee Coordinator

Philip THOMAS

Futsal Coordinator

Andrew HOWARD

Wales Ranking

Wales Men's Ranking
Wales Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
27
Hungary
Hungary
Hungary
1525.13
28
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1522.26
29
Wales
Wales
Wales
1521.88
30
Poland
Poland
Poland
1520.24
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
30
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1670.48
31
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1668.27
32
Wales
Wales
Wales
1663.66
33
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the The Football Association of Wales

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Olympic Draw
Tournaments
Draws set path to Tokyo 2020 gold
20 Apr 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
7 Dec 2020
French international footballer Eric Cantona (centre) during the France v Bulgaria FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match, Parc des Princes, Paris, France, 17th November 1993. (Photo by J-Y Ruszniewski/Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)
Tournaments
Legends forged in European qualifiers
6 Dec 2020
The FIFA World Cup Trophy 2020-10-22 14:47:52
Tournaments
UEFA preliminary draw for FIFA World Cup 2022™ to take centre stage on 7 December
22 Oct 2020
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Harry Kane after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Andrew Boyers - Pool/Getty Images)
About Us
Everything you need to know from the week in football
20 Sept 2020
