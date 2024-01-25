Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.svgff.org

Address

Corner of Grenville & Higginson Street,

P.O. Box 1278,

KINGSTOWN

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Contact

Phone: +1-784/456 1092

Email:svgfootball@gmail.com

Fax: +1-784/457 2913

Organisation

President

Otashie SPRING

Vice President

Dominique STOWE

General Secretary

Devron POYER

Treasurer

Otashie SPRING

Technical Director

Theon GORDON

National Coach Men

Williams ALNIF

National Coach Women

Cornelius HUGGINS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rosalo MC KIE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lorson LEWIS

Referee Coordinator

Lorson LEWIS

St Vincent and the Grenadines Ranking

St Vincent and the Grenadines Men's Ranking
St Vincent and the Grenadines Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
172
Malta
Malta
Malta
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
948.05

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
162
Syria
Syria
Syria
931.42
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
882.37

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
Infantino continues Caribbean tour to St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Organisation
Infantino continues Caribbean tour to St. Vincent and the Grenadines
10 Aug 2019
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 24: General view of the FIFA Headquarter on February 24, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Gordon Derrick
28 Apr 2017
+1
United States
CONCACAF Russia 2018 qualifying (6 September 2016)
7 Sept 2016
Tournaments
USA under pressure as CONCACAF contenders meet again
28 Mar 2016
Tuesday’s fixtures in CONCACAF Round Four qualifying for Russia 2018 will feel like déjà vu for fans and player both. The games are all the same as those contested last week, only with swapped venues. Costa Rica have a chance to keep up their undefea...
