Address
Corner of Grenville & Higginson Street,
P.O. Box 1278,
KINGSTOWN
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Contact
Phone: +1-784/456 1092
Email:svgfootball@gmail.com
Fax: +1-784/457 2913
Organisation
President
Otashie SPRING
Vice President
Dominique STOWE
General Secretary
Devron POYER
Treasurer
Otashie SPRING
Technical Director
Theon GORDON
National Coach Men
Williams ALNIF
National Coach Women
Cornelius HUGGINS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rosalo MC KIE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lorson LEWIS
Referee Coordinator
Lorson LEWIS
St Vincent and the Grenadines Ranking
St Vincent and the Grenadines Men's Ranking
St Vincent and the Grenadines Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
172
Malta
Malta
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
161
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
162
Syria
Syria
931.42
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
165
Liberia
Liberia
882.37
15 Mar 2024
