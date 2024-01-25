British Virgin Islands Football Association
Official Sitewww.bvifootball.com
Address
Chapel Hill,
East End,
VG1120 TORTOLA
British Virgin Islands
Phone: +1-284/494 5655
Email:general.secretary@bvifootball.com
Fax: +1-284/494 8968
Acting President
Aubrey LIBURD
Vice President
Aubrey LIBURD
Avanell MORTON
General Secretary
Juliana LUKE
Treasurer
Kenrick GRANT
Media And Communication Manager
Charles JACKSON
Technical Director
Dan NEVILLE
National Coach Men
Chris KIWOMYA
National Coach Women
James BAIRD
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rupert JOHNSON
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alfred REID
Referee Coordinator
Alfred REID
British Virgin Islands Ranking
British Virgin Islands Men's Ranking
British Virgin Islands Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
205
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
796.78
209
Anguilla
Anguilla
785.69
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
184
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
771.47
185
Aruba
Aruba
737.24
186
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
735.87
187
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37
15 Mar 2024
