British Virgin Islands Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.bvifootball.com

Address

Chapel Hill,

East End,

VG1120 TORTOLA

British Virgin Islands

Contact

Phone: +1-284/494 5655

Email:general.secretary@bvifootball.com

Fax: +1-284/494 8968

Organisation

Acting President

Aubrey LIBURD

Vice President

Aubrey LIBURD

Avanell MORTON

General Secretary

Juliana LUKE

Treasurer

Kenrick GRANT

Media And Communication Manager

Charles JACKSON

Technical Director

Dan NEVILLE

National Coach Men

Chris KIWOMYA

National Coach Women

James BAIRD

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rupert JOHNSON

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alfred REID

Referee Coordinator

Alfred REID

British Virgin Islands Ranking

British Virgin Islands Men's Ranking
British Virgin Islands Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
205
Guam
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
796.78
209
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
785.69

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
184
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
771.47
185
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
737.24
186
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
735.87
187
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
717.41
188
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
691.37

15 Mar 2024