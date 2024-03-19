Venezuelan Football Association
Official Sitewww.fvf.com.ve
Address
Avda. Santos Erminy,
1a Calle Las Delicias Torre Mega II,
Sabana Grande,
1050 CARACAS, DISTRITO CAPITAL
Venezuela
Contact
Phone: +58-212/762 5691
Email:secretariageneral@fvf.com.ve
Fax: +58-212/762 0596
President
Jorge GIMENEZ
Vice President
Akram AL MATNI
Jose QUINTERO
General Secretary
David QUINTANILLA
Media And Communication Manager
Diego CRISTALDO
Technical Director
Luis GIMENEZ
National Coach Men
Fernando BATISTA
National Coach Women
Pamela CONTI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Luis SANCHEZ
Pedro Pavel GOMEZ CONTRERAS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gustavo BRAND
Referee Coordinator
Pedro Pavel GOMEZ CONTRERAS
Futsal Coordinator
Penelope BERROTERAN
Venezuela Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
50
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14
51
South Africa
South Africa
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
15 Mar 2024
