Venezuelan Football Association

www.fvf.com.ve

Address

Avda. Santos Erminy,

1a Calle Las Delicias Torre Mega II,

Sabana Grande,

1050 CARACAS, DISTRITO CAPITAL

Venezuela

Contact

Phone: +58-212/762 5691

Email:secretariageneral@fvf.com.ve

Fax: +58-212/762 0596

Organisation

President

Jorge GIMENEZ

Vice President

Akram AL MATNI

Jose QUINTERO

General Secretary

David QUINTANILLA

Media And Communication Manager

Diego CRISTALDO

Technical Director

Luis GIMENEZ

National Coach Men

Fernando BATISTA

National Coach Women

Pamela CONTI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luis SANCHEZ

Pedro Pavel GOMEZ CONTRERAS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gustavo BRAND

Referee Coordinator

Pedro Pavel GOMEZ CONTRERAS

Futsal Coordinator

Penelope BERROTERAN

Venezuela Ranking

Venezuela Men's Ranking
Venezuela Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
50
Canada
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14
51
South Africa
South Africa
South Africa
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Venezuelan Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 13: Pamela Conti (L) and Tom Sermanni during a Portrait session as part of FIFA Women's Development Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on December 13, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Coach Mentorship
Conti: FIFA’s Mentorship Programme was an unforgettable experience
8 Mar 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 77th CONMEBOL Ordinary Congress on November 3, 2023 n Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/FIFA)
President
Football has sent a message of unity with FIFA World Cup hosting decisions
3 Nov 2023
MATURIN, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 17: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Chile at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 17, 2023 in Maturin, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina still in pole position, Venezuela back in top 50
26 Oct 2023
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ Draw - FIFA President's video message
President
FIFA President hails return of “inspiring” FIFA U-17 World Cup
15 Sept 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view during the Final Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 Indonesia at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 15, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 28: FIFA Legend Deyna Castellanos during an interview for the No Discrimination Campaign at Park Hyatt on July 28, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
No Discrimination
Deyna Castellanos: “We have to let people be and live the way they want to”
BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: <> at St Georges Park on March 07, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Safeguarding
Major milestones for FIFA Guardians Safeguarding Diploma
FIFA Technical Leadership Development Seminar for MA Technical Directors in Montevideo, Uruguay
Technical
South American Technical Directors develop leadership skills at FIFA seminar
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez (L) exchange gifts during the CONMEBOL Council Meeting as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Marriott Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Pascal Bitz/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino pays tribute to South American fans in address to CONMEBOL Council
Sabrina Suárez, Deputy Secretary General of the Venezuelan Football Federation. Photo: courtesy of Sabrina Suárez.
Women in Football Leadership
Sabrina Suarez: Training is key to turning obstacles into opportunities