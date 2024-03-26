Vanuatu Football Federation
Official Sitewww.vff.vu
Address
VFF House,
Anabrou,
P.O. Box 266,
678 PORT VILA
Vanuatu
Phone: +678/27 239
Email:lambertmaltock@yahoo.com
Fax: +678/25 236
Organisation
President
Lambert MALTOCK
Senior Vice President
Iau TUAN NAUKOOT
Vice President
David BONGRANLIE
Sakias BOE
General Secretary
Albert MANAROTO
Treasurer
Thomas TAU
Technical Director
Peter TAKARO
National Coach Men
Emerson ALCANTARA
National Coach Women
Jean Robert YELOU
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Simon DARVAL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Robinson BANGA
Referee Coordinator
Robinson BANGA
Vanuatu Ranking
Vanuatu Men's Ranking
Vanuatu Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
168
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
172
Malta
Malta
967.29
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
120
Moldova
Moldova
1131.01
121
Togo
Togo
1130.06
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89
123
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
15 Mar 2024
22 Mar 2024