Vanuatu Football Federation

Vanuatu Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.vff.vu

Address

VFF House,

Anabrou,

P.O. Box 266,

678 PORT VILA

Vanuatu

Contact

Phone: +678/27 239

Email:lambertmaltock@yahoo.com

Fax: +678/25 236

Organisation

President

Lambert MALTOCK

Senior Vice President

Iau TUAN NAUKOOT

Vice President

David BONGRANLIE

Sakias BOE

General Secretary

Albert MANAROTO

Treasurer

Thomas TAU

Technical Director

Peter TAKARO

National Coach Men

Emerson ALCANTARA

National Coach Women

Jean Robert YELOU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Simon DARVAL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Robinson BANGA

Referee Coordinator

Robinson BANGA

Vanuatu Ranking

Vanuatu Men's Ranking
Vanuatu Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
168
Fiji
Fiji
Fiji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
972.36
172
Malta
Malta
Malta
967.29

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
120
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1131.01
121
Togo
Togo
Togo
1130.06
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89
123
Honduras
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Vanuatu Football Federation

Updates from the Vanuatu Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Players and staff of Guinea celebrate victory in the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Vanuatu at King Abdullah Sports City on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Historic FIFA Series commences with African nations impressing
21 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
19 Mar 2024
Related Stories
MATURIN, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 17: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Chile at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 17, 2023 in Maturin, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina still in pole position, Venezuela back in top 50
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ex Waikato / New Zealand Football Players during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Unity Pitch marketing activation at the Hamilton Lake Domain on February 18, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football Strategy
Emma Evans: You can’t be, what you can’t see
PORT VILA, VANUATU - AUGUST 04: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the Prime Minister of Vanuatu Ishmael Kalsakau during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 on August 04, 2023 in Port Vila, Vanuatu. (Photo by BREJ)
President
FIFA President visits FIFA Forward development projects in Vanuatu
PORT VILA, VANUATU - AUGUST 04: FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Vanuatu Academy for the Unveiling of a pitch dedicated to Péle during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 on August 04, 2023 in Port Vila, Vanuatu. (Photo by Hilaire Bule)
President
'King Pelé Football Field' inaugurated in Vanuatu
FIFA event during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia New Zealand, Rydges Hotel, Wellington, Tuesday 25th July July 2023. Photo: Dave Lintott / www.phototek.nz
Technical
Tailoring Talent Development in Oceania
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - MAY 01: The FIFA Women's World Cup Original Trophy during Making Trade Score for Women! at WTO headquarters on May 01, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Commercial
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ free-to-air media rights awarded in Pacific