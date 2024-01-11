Uzbekistan Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ufa.uz
Address
Uzbekistanskaya street 98/A,
100011 TASHKENT
Uzbekistan
Contact
Phone: +998-71/230 9042
Email:uzb@the-afc.com
Fax: +998-71/230 9051
Organisation
President
Abdulsalom AZIZOV
Senior Vice President
Ravshan IRMATOV
Vice President
Shaakram KHOLMATOV
General Secretary
Avaz MAKSUMOV
Treasurer
Olimjon SALIKHOV
Media And Communication Manager
Davron FAYZIEV
Technical Director
Guy KIALA
National Coach Men
Srecko KATANEC
National Coach Women
Midori HONDA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Babur KHAIDAROV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Laziz KUCHKAROV
Referee Coordinator
Vladislav TSEYTLIN
Uzbekistan Ranking
Uzbekistan Men's Ranking
Uzbekistan Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
64
Albania
Albania
1382.69
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
47
Thailand
Thailand
1518.37
48
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1516.95
49
Slovakia
Slovakia
1516.65
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Uzbekistan Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
Member Associations
European and Central Asian member associations share knowledge at Tashkent workshop
6 Oct 2023
President
FIFA President and Uzbekistan counterpart discuss preparations for FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024
21 Sept 2023