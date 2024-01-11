Uzbekistan Football Association

Uzbekistan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ufa.uz

Address

Uzbekistanskaya street 98/A,

100011 TASHKENT

Uzbekistan

Contact

Phone: +998-71/230 9042

Email:uzb@the-afc.com

Fax: +998-71/230 9051

Organisation

President

Abdulsalom AZIZOV

Senior Vice President

Ravshan IRMATOV

Vice President

Shaakram KHOLMATOV

General Secretary

Avaz MAKSUMOV

Treasurer

Olimjon SALIKHOV

Media And Communication Manager

Davron FAYZIEV

Technical Director

Guy KIALA

National Coach Men

Srecko KATANEC

National Coach Women

Midori HONDA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Babur KHAIDAROV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Laziz KUCHKAROV

Referee Coordinator

Vladislav TSEYTLIN

Uzbekistan Ranking

Uzbekistan Men's Ranking
Uzbekistan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
64
Albania
Albania
Albania
1382.69
65
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1377.06
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
47
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1518.37
48
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1516.95
49
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovakia
1516.65
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Uzbekistan Football Association

Updates from the Uzbekistan Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - MAY 17: The FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Brand Launch at the Griffith Observatory on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
Tashkent, Uzbekistan - OCTOBER 03: FIFA Cooperation & Knowledge-sharing Workshop between European and Central Asian MAs on October 03, 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo by Hasan Pirmuhamedov - FIFA/FIFA via HP FOTO)
Member Associations
European and Central Asian member associations share knowledge at Tashkent workshop
6 Oct 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan in New York, United States of America on September 20, 2023. (Photo by Dustin Satloff - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President and Uzbekistan counterpart discuss preparations for FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024
21 Sept 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view during the Final Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 Indonesia at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 15, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
15 Sept 2023
