Uruguayan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.auf.org.uy

Address

Guayabo 1531,

11200 MONTEVIDEO

Uruguay

Contact

Phone: +59-82/400 4814

Email:presidencia@auf.org.uy

Fax: +59-82/409 0550

Organisation

President

Ignacio ALONSO

Vice President

Gaston TEALDI

General Secretary

Maria DIAZ

Treasurer

Ignacio ALONSO

Media And Communication Manager

Matias FARAL

Technical Director

Gustavo BANALES

National Coach Men

Marcelo BIELSA

National Coach Women

Ariel LONGO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Vazquez JORGE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Marcelo DE LEON

Referee Coordinator

Juan CARDELLINO

Futsal Coordinator

Kevork KOUYOUMDJIAN

Uruguay Ranking

Uruguay Men's Ranking
Uruguay Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
9
Italy
Italy
Italy
1718.82
10
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco
1663.39
13
USA
USA
USA
1661.70

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
67
Cameroon
Cameroon
Cameroon
1388.90
68
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israel
Israel
Israel
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45

15 Mar 2024

