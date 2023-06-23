United Arab Emirates Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.uaefa.ae
Address
Zayed athletic city,
P.O. Box 916,
ABU DHABI
United Arab Emirates
Contact
Phone: +971-2/307 8333
Email:info@uaefa.ae
Fax: +971-2/307 8222
Organisation
President
Sheikh Hamdan AL NAHYAN
Vice President
Abdullah AL JUNAIBI
General Secretary
Mohammed AL DHAHERI
Treasurer
Hesham ALZAROONI
Media And Communication Manager
Salim AL NAQBI
Technical Director
Jan VAN WINCKEL
National Coach Men
PAULO BENTO
National Coach Women
Camila ORLANDO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mosallam AL KATHIRI
Salem Ali AL SHAMSI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lee PROBERT
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed ELASHMAWI
United Arab Emirates Ranking
United Arab Emirates Men's Ranking
United Arab Emirates Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
67
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
70
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
71
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1343.32
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
116
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the United Arab Emirates Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Council
FIFA Council appoints United States as host of new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup
23 Jun 2023
Organisation
FIFA President discusses football development with UAE Football Association President in Dubai
11 Mar 2023