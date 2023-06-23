United Arab Emirates Football Association

United Arab Emirates Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.uaefa.ae

Address

Zayed athletic city,

P.O. Box 916,

ABU DHABI

United Arab Emirates

Contact

Phone: +971-2/307 8333

Email:info@uaefa.ae

Fax: +971-2/307 8222

Organisation

President

Sheikh Hamdan AL NAHYAN

Vice President

Abdullah AL JUNAIBI

General Secretary

Mohammed AL DHAHERI

Treasurer

Hesham ALZAROONI

Media And Communication Manager

Salim AL NAQBI

Technical Director

Jan VAN WINCKEL

National Coach Men

PAULO BENTO

National Coach Women

Camila ORLANDO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mosallam AL KATHIRI

Salem Ali AL SHAMSI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lee PROBERT

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed ELASHMAWI

United Arab Emirates Ranking

United Arab Emirates Men's Ranking
United Arab Emirates Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
67
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
70
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
71
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1343.32

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
112
Tahiti
Tahiti
Tahiti
1160.79
113
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
1160.70
114
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1158.26
115
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
1144.56
116
Latvia
Latvia
Latvia
1143.30

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the United Arab Emirates Football Association

Updates from the United Arab Emirates Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 23: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during FIFA Virtual Council Meeting no.24 at HoF, Home of FIFA on June 23, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council appoints United States as host of new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup
23 Jun 2023
FIFA launches third edition of Diploma in Football Law
Education
FIFA launches third edition of Diploma in Football Law
17 May 2023
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 27: A general view of the FIFA Forward Programme on April 27, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by MOSAALKATHAMI/Saudi Arabian Football Federation)
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward workshop paves the way for more growth in West Asia
3 May 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino meeting with United Arab Emirates Football Association President Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi on March 11, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA President discusses football development with UAE Football Association President in Dubai
11 Mar 2023
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
2023 set to thrill football fans once again
1 Jan 2023
Related Stories
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: A footballer practices on the beach in front of the Burg Al Arab hotel during the rest day of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on November 19, 2009 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ destined for Dubai and the Seychelles
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 16: A general view during the FIFA Council Meeting on December 16, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stephen McCarthy/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA World Cup 2022™ praised for its “unique cohesive power”
DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 07: Craig Goodwin celebrates with Awer Mabil of Australia after their sides victory during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff match between United Arab Emirates and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 07, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Australia edge UAE to book Peru showdown
United Arab Emirates' forward Ali Mabkhout celebrates his opening goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final football match between UAE and Australia at Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain on January 25, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Record-breaking Mabkhout has Socceroos in his sights
FIFA Women's Football Experts Workshop - Group Photo
Women's Football Strategy
FIFA experts strategize future of women’s football development
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MAY 12: UAE FA officials and FIFA Executive Programme participants at the UAE Football Association on May, 12, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
AFC and OFC officials attend FIFA Executive Programme in Dubai