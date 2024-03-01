Turkish Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.tff.org

Address

Hasan Dogan Milli Takimlar,

Kamp ve Egitim Tesisleri,

RIVA BEYKOZ ISTANBUL

Turkey

Contact

Phone: +90-216/554 51 00

Email:intdept@tff.org

Fax: +90-216/319 19 45

Organisation

President

Mehmet BUYUKEKSI

Vice President

Mustafa EROGUT

General Secretary

Taner SENSEVEN

Media And Communication Manager

Medine ARSLAN

Technical Director

Oguz CETIN

National Coach Men

Vincenzo MONTELLA

National Coach Women

Necla KIRAGASI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ahmet IBANOGLU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tayfur OZKAN

Referee Coordinator

Tayfur OZKAN

Futsal Coordinator

Can GUNAL

Türkiye Ranking

Türkiye Men's Ranking
Türkiye Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
33
Peru
Peru
Peru
1512.68
34
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28
36
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
60
Greece
Greece
Greece
1416.52
61
IR Iran
IR Iran
IR Iran
1412.45
62
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1404.24
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Turkish Football Association

