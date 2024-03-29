Tunisian Football Association

Tunisian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ftf.org.tn

Address

Stade Annexe d'El Menzah,

Cité Olympique,

1003 EL MENZAH, TUNIS

Tunisia

Contact

Phone: +216-71/793 760

Email:directeur@ftf.org.tn

Fax: +216-71/783 843

Organisation

President

Wadie JARY

Vice President

Wassef JELAIEL

General Secretary

Wajdi AOUADI

Treasurer

Ibrahim ABID

Media And Communication Manager

Boussairi BOUJLEL

Technical Director

Mohamed Ali HAMMAMI

National Coach Women

Samir LANDOULSI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ammar TRABELSI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ammar TRABELSI

Referee Coordinator

Ammar TRABELSI

Futsal Coordinator

Chaabane KAAFAR

Tunisia Ranking

Tunisia Men's Ranking
Tunisia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
Czechia
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
42
Chile
Chile
Chile
1489.82
43
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69

15 Mar 2024

