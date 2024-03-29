Tunisian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ftf.org.tn
Address
Stade Annexe d'El Menzah,
Cité Olympique,
1003 EL MENZAH, TUNIS
Tunisia
Contact
Phone: +216-71/793 760
Email:directeur@ftf.org.tn
Fax: +216-71/783 843
Organisation
President
Wadie JARY
Vice President
Wassef JELAIEL
General Secretary
Wajdi AOUADI
Treasurer
Ibrahim ABID
Media And Communication Manager
Boussairi BOUJLEL
Technical Director
Mohamed Ali HAMMAMI
National Coach Women
Samir LANDOULSI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ammar TRABELSI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ammar TRABELSI
Referee Coordinator
Ammar TRABELSI
Futsal Coordinator
Chaabane KAAFAR
Tunisia Ranking
Tunisia Men's Ranking
Tunisia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
Czechia
Czechia
1494.04
41
Tunisia
Tunisia
1491.15
42
Chile
Chile
1489.82
43
Algeria
Algeria
1480.24
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Tunisian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
Make-or-break for Barcelona in the race to qualify for the Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 Mar 2024
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024