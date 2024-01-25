Trinidad and Tobago Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.thettfa.com
Address
Ato Boldon Stadium,
COUVA
Trinidad and Tobago
Contact
Phone: +1-868/226 1010
Email:frontdesk.ttfa@gmail.com
Fax: +1-868/625 8150
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Robert HADAD
Vice President
Nigel ROMANO
General Secretary
Amiel MOHAMMED
Media And Communication Manager
Shaun FUENTES
Technical Director
Anton CORNEAL
National Coach Men
Angus EVE
National Coach Women
Richard HOOD
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Michael RAGOONATH
Referee Coordinator
Michael RAGOONATH
Trinidad and Tobago Ranking
Trinidad and Tobago Men's Ranking
Trinidad and Tobago Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
94
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1228.05
97
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Benin
Benin
1225.10
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
75
Peru
Peru
1322.49
76
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan
1305.48
77
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisia
Tunisia
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1275.27
15 Mar 2024
