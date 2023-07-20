Chinese Taipei Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ctfa.com.tw

Address

2F.,

No. 730,

ZhongYang Rd.,

XinZhuang Dist.,

242030 New Taipei City

Chinese Taipei

Contact

Phone: +886-2/2596 1185

Email:tpe@the-afc.com

Fax: +886-2/2595 1594

Organisation

President

WANG Ling-Hsiang

Vice President

JHAO Rong-Ruei

SHIAO Yung Fu

WANG Sheau-Shiun

Acting General Secretary

CHEN Liang-Chen

Treasurer

LIN Hsiu-I

Technical Director

CHEN Yung-Sheng

National Coach Men

Gary WHITE

National Coach Women

CHAN Hiu-Ming

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

CHIA SHIN Cheng

Head/Director of the Referees Department

YICHI Lee

Referee Coordinator

YANG Shng Yung

Futsal Coordinator

Jose AMARANTE

Chinese Taipei Ranking

Chinese Taipei Men's Ranking
Chinese Taipei Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
151
Yemen
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91
155
Moldova
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
38
Chile
Chile
Chile
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1543.75
42
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1542.94

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Chinese Taipei Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

A Spidercam is seen during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia, also known as Olympic Stadium, in Sydney on July 20, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
TV
Strong global broadcast platform in place for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
20 Jul 2023
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 17: A general view of the Chile dressing room prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Chile as part of the 2023 FIFA World Cup Play Off Tournament at North Harbour Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup™: All you need to know
17 Feb 2023
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 22: The FIFA Women's World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Draw at the Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Stephen McCarthy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
All the squads for the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Play-off Tournament
12 Feb 2023
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - FEBRUARY 06: Chuong Thi Kieu (C) of Vietnam celebrates scoring her side's first goal with her team mates during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 5th place play-off Game three between Vietnam and Chinese Taipei at DY Patil Stadium on February 6, 2022 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
World Cup first for jubilant Vietnam
6 Feb 2022
MUMBAI, Jan. 20, 2022 -- Li Jiayue (R) of China vies with Su Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei during their group A match at the 2022 AFC Women s Asian Cup in Mumbai, India, Jan. 20, 2022. ) (SP)INDIA-MUMBAI-FOOTBALL-AFC WOMEN S ASIAN CUP
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
2023 in sight as Asia’s best prepare for quarter-finals
29 Jan 2022
