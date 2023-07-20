Chinese Taipei Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ctfa.com.tw
Address
2F.,
No. 730,
ZhongYang Rd.,
XinZhuang Dist.,
242030 New Taipei City
Chinese Taipei
Contact
Phone: +886-2/2596 1185
Email:tpe@the-afc.com
Fax: +886-2/2595 1594
Organisation
President
WANG Ling-Hsiang
Vice President
JHAO Rong-Ruei
SHIAO Yung Fu
WANG Sheau-Shiun
Acting General Secretary
CHEN Liang-Chen
Treasurer
LIN Hsiu-I
Technical Director
CHEN Yung-Sheng
National Coach Men
Gary WHITE
National Coach Women
CHAN Hiu-Ming
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
CHIA SHIN Cheng
Head/Director of the Referees Department
YICHI Lee
Referee Coordinator
YANG Shng Yung
Futsal Coordinator
Jose AMARANTE
Chinese Taipei Ranking
Chinese Taipei Men's Ranking
Chinese Taipei Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
151
Yemen
Yemen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
1022.91
155
Moldova
Moldova
1022.60
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
38
Chile
Chile
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovenia
Slovenia
1543.75
42
Jamaica
Jamaica
1542.94
15 Mar 2024
