Tajikistan Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fft.tj
Address
14/3 Ayni Street,
734 025 DUSHANBE
Tajikistan
Contact
Phone: +992-44/620 8181
Email:tajikfootball@yahoo.com
Fax: +992-44/620 8282
Organisation
President
Rustam EMOMALI
Vice President
Alisher URUNOV
Dilshod JURAEV
Khurshed MIRZO
General Secretary
Furkatzhon AKHMEDZHANOV
Treasurer
Hasan MUBOROV
Media And Communication Manager
Faridun SALIEV
Technical Director
Uvaydo DAVLATBEKOV
National Coach Men
Gela SHEKILADZE
National Coach Women
Mubin ERGASHEV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alisher URUNOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Rustam ABDULLOEV
Referee Coordinator
Rustam ABDULLOEV
Futsal Coordinator
Bakhtovar MELIKOV
Tajikistan Ranking
Tajikistan Men's Ranking
Tajikistan Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
97
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Benin
Benin
1225.10
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
152
Benin
Benin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Tajikistan Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
