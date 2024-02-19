Tajikistan Football Federation

Tajikistan Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fft.tj

Address

14/3 Ayni Street,

734 025 DUSHANBE

Tajikistan

Contact

Phone: +992-44/620 8181

Email:tajikfootball@yahoo.com

Fax: +992-44/620 8282

Organisation

President

Rustam EMOMALI

Vice President

Alisher URUNOV

Dilshod JURAEV

Khurshed MIRZO

General Secretary

Furkatzhon AKHMEDZHANOV

Treasurer

Hasan MUBOROV

Media And Communication Manager

Faridun SALIEV

Technical Director

Uvaydo DAVLATBEKOV

National Coach Men

Gela SHEKILADZE

National Coach Women

Mubin ERGASHEV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alisher URUNOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Rustam ABDULLOEV

Referee Coordinator

Rustam ABDULLOEV

Futsal Coordinator

Bakhtovar MELIKOV

Tajikistan Ranking

Tajikistan Men's Ranking
Tajikistan Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
97
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1227.20
98
Benin
Benin
Benin
1225.10
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
152
Benin
Benin
Benin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
972.78

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Tajikistan Football Federation

Updates from the Tajikistan Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 28: Tajikistan players and staff celebrate victory following the penalty shootout in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Lofty ambitions send Tajikistan into top 100 of global ranking
19 Feb 2024
ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFCON 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Djigla Raymond/FIFA)
Men's Ranking
African and Asian teams grab the headlines in latest world ranking
15 Feb 2024
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - MAY 17: The FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Brand Launch at the Griffith Observatory on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAFA President and Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) President Rustam Emomali (R) pose for a photo with pennants during the 8th CAFA Congress on May 02, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo Courtesy by FA Tajikistan Media Department)
President
FIFA President congratulates CAFA President on re-election
3 May 2023
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon meet during his visit to Tajikistan on May 2, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo Courtesy by FA Tajikistan Media Department)
President
FIFA President holds fruitful talks on football in Tajikistan
2 May 2023
Related Stories
The triumphant Uzbekistan U-20 squad at the CAFA U-20 Championship in Tajikistan
Women's Football
Women's football in Central Asia back on track after pandemic
Central Asia Football Association U20 Women's Championship played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
+7
FIFA Organisation
Central Asia Football Association U-20 Women's Championship played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
+6
Member Associations
Central Asia Football Association U20 Women's Championship
Hassan Alblooshi of UAE celebrates a goal
Tournaments
Eight more Asian nations leap into third round
PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2022,GUAM,SYRIA,Sharjah Stadium,07 Jun, 2021,13 - THAER KROUMA,3 - KHALED KURDAGHLI,20 - MARDEK MRDKIAN,
Tournaments
Syria advance to next round, IR Iran back on track
April 20, 2021, Munich, Bavaria, USA: GOA, INDIA - APRIL 20: Players of Persepolis celebrate after goal during the AFC Champions League match between Perspolis and Goa at Fatorda Stadium on April 20, 2021 in Goa, India. Munich USA - ZUMAa283 20210420_zsa_a283_029 Copyright: xATPImagesx
About Us
Eight West Asian giants advance to last 16 