The Football Association of Thailand

The Football Association of Thailand
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fathailand.org

Address

286 Ramkhamhaeng Road,

Hua Mak,

Bang Kapi,

10240 Bangkok

Thailand

Contact

Phone: +66/2011 7177 80

Email:secretariat@fathailand.org

Fax: +66/2065 1561

Organisation

President

Nualphan LAMSAM

Vice President

Adisak BENJASIRIWAN

Annop SINGTOTHONG

Chanvit PHALAJIVIN

Pa-Vin BHIROMBHAKDI

Wiluck LOHTONG

General Secretary

Patit SUPHAPHONGS

Media And Communication Manager

Amnoy NIMMANO

Technical Director

Songyos KLINSRISUK

National Coach Men

Masatada ISHII

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Somkid BOONTANOM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Chatarin MONGKOLSIRI

Referee Coordinator

Chatarin MONGKOLSIRI

Futsal Coordinator

Adisak BENJASIRIWAN

Thailand Ranking

Thailand Men's Ranking
Thailand Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1197.47

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
45
Romania
Romania
Romania
1524.64
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
47
Thailand
Thailand
Thailand
1518.37
48
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1516.95
49
Slovakia
Slovakia
Slovakia
1516.65

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the The Football Association of Thailand

