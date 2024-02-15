The Football Association of Thailand
Official Sitewww.fathailand.org
Address
286 Ramkhamhaeng Road,
Hua Mak,
Bang Kapi,
10240 Bangkok
Thailand
Phone: +66/2011 7177 80
Email:secretariat@fathailand.org
Fax: +66/2065 1561
President
Nualphan LAMSAM
Vice President
Adisak BENJASIRIWAN
Annop SINGTOTHONG
Chanvit PHALAJIVIN
Pa-Vin BHIROMBHAKDI
Wiluck LOHTONG
General Secretary
Patit SUPHAPHONGS
Media And Communication Manager
Amnoy NIMMANO
Technical Director
Songyos KLINSRISUK
National Coach Men
Masatada ISHII
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Somkid BOONTANOM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Chatarin MONGKOLSIRI
Referee Coordinator
Chatarin MONGKOLSIRI
Futsal Coordinator
Adisak BENJASIRIWAN
Thailand Ranking
Thailand Men's Ranking
Thailand Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
99
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thailand
Thailand
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1197.47
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
45
Romania
Romania
1524.64
46
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
1524.06
47
Thailand
Thailand
1518.37
48
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1516.95
49
Slovakia
Slovakia
1516.65
15 Mar 2024
