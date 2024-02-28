Tonga Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.tongafootball.to
Address
Loto Tonga Soko Center,
Valungafulu Road - 'Atele,
P.O. Box 852,
NUKU'LOFA
Tonga
Contact
Phone: +676/30 233
Email:ceo.tongafootball98@yahoo.com.au
Fax: +676/30 240
Organisation
President
Lord VEEHALA
Senior Vice President
Fetuu VEA
Vice President
Paula MAU
General Secretary
Lui AHO
Treasurer
Paula MAU
Media And Communication Manager
Soane PUA
Technical Director
Kilifi UELE
National Coach Men
Kilifi UELE
National Coach Women
Kilifi UELE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
MAFI MOSESE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tevita VEA
Referee Coordinator
Tevita VEA
Futsal Coordinator
Milan JANKOVIC
Tonga Ranking
Tonga Men's Ranking
Tonga Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
15 Mar 2024
