Tonga Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.tongafootball.to

Address

Loto Tonga Soko Center,

Valungafulu Road - 'Atele,

P.O. Box 852,

NUKU'LOFA

Tonga

Contact

Phone: +676/30 233

Email:ceo.tongafootball98@yahoo.com.au

Fax: +676/30 240

Organisation

President

Lord VEEHALA

Senior Vice President

Fetuu VEA

Vice President

Paula MAU

General Secretary

Lui AHO

Treasurer

Paula MAU

Media And Communication Manager

Soane PUA

Technical Director

Kilifi UELE

National Coach Men

Kilifi UELE

National Coach Women

Kilifi UELE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

MAFI MOSESE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tevita VEA

Referee Coordinator

Tevita VEA

Futsal Coordinator

Milan JANKOVIC

Tonga Ranking

Tonga Men's Ranking
Tonga Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
870.63
195
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
856.54
196
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
Somalia
845.66

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Tonga Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

The teams come out to the field. OFC's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier Stage 1, Match Day Two, American Samoa v Tonga, Loto-Tonga Soka Centre, Tonga, Wednesday 2nd September 2015. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Commercial
FIFA+ becomes the official global home of OFC competitions
28 Feb 2024
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS - NOVEMBER 28: A view of the action during the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games football match between on November 28, 2023 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
World Ranking
FIFA support helps Pacific nations return to international stage
18 Dec 2023
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ex Waikato / New Zealand Football Players during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Unity Pitch marketing activation at the Hamilton Lake Domain on February 18, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football Strategy
Emma Evans: You can’t be, what you can’t see
12 Aug 2023
NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - JULY 31: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with Prime Minister of Tonga Hu'akavameiliku as part of his visit to Tonga during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 on July 31, 2023 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. (Photo by Kirk Corrie)
President
Gianni Infantino visits Tonga to see FIFA Forward projects and discuss football development
31 Jul 2023
FIFA event during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia New Zealand, Rydges Hotel, Wellington, Tuesday 25th July July 2023. Photo: Dave Lintott / www.phototek.nz
Technical
Tailoring Talent Development in Oceania
29 Jul 2023
Related Stories
Palu Uhatahi-Tu’amoheloa from Tonga Football Association
Safeguarding
FIFA and Team Up to offer unprecedented safeguarding FIFA Women’s World Cup™ support
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - MAY 01: The FIFA Women's World Cup Original Trophy during Making Trade Score for Women! at WTO headquarters on May 01, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Commercial
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ free-to-air media rights awarded in Pacific
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and FIFA Vice-President and OFC President Lambert Maltock during OFC Extraordinary Congress as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Marriott Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino congratulates OFC President before unopposed re-election
Tonga FA headquarters, Tongatapu.
Tonga
Model association Tonga sets sail for greater goals
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during meeting with FIFA Vice-President and OFC President Lambert Maltock at FIFA Paris Office on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA and OFC presidents meet in Paris
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: Group during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop at Aotea Centre on February 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
FIFA Forward 3.0 in the limelight at Oceania workshop