Turks and Caicos Islands Football Association
Official Sitewww.tcifootballassociation.com
Address
TCIFA National Academy,
Venetian Road,
P.O. Box 626,
PROVIDENCIALES
Turks and Caicos Islands
Phone: +1-649/941 5532
Email:contacttcifa@gmail.com
Fax: +1-649/941 5554
President
Sonia FULFORD
Vice President
Lisa GARLAND
Paul SLATTERY
General Secretary
Oliver SMITH
Media And Communication Manager
Candia EWING
Technical Director
Dane RITCHIE
National Coach Men
Ricky HILL
National Coach Women
Aaron LAWRENCE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Patrice SENIOR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Patrice SENIOR
Referee Coordinator
Patrice SENIOR
Turks and Caicos Islands Ranking
Turks and Caicos Islands Men's Ranking
Turks and Caicos Islands Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
796.78
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
192
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
628.42
193
Mauritius
Mauritius
394.19
15 Mar 2024
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Gordon Derrick
28 Apr 2017