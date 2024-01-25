Turks and Caicos Islands Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.tcifootballassociation.com

Address

TCIFA National Academy,

Venetian Road,

P.O. Box 626,

PROVIDENCIALES

Turks and Caicos Islands

Contact

Phone: +1-649/941 5532

Email:contacttcifa@gmail.com

Fax: +1-649/941 5554

Organisation

President

Sonia FULFORD

Vice President

Lisa GARLAND

Paul SLATTERY

General Secretary

Oliver SMITH

Media And Communication Manager

Candia EWING

Technical Director

Dane RITCHIE

National Coach Men

Ricky HILL

National Coach Women

Aaron LAWRENCE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Patrice SENIOR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Patrice SENIOR

Referee Coordinator

Patrice SENIOR

Turks and Caicos Islands Ranking

Turks and Caicos Islands Men's Ranking
Turks and Caicos Islands Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
796.78

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
192
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
628.42
193
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
394.19

15 Mar 2024