Tanzania Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.tff.or.tz

Address

Karume Memorial Stadium,

Uhuru/Shauri Moyo Road,

Ilala,

P.O. Box 1574,

DAR-ES-SALAAM

Tanzania

Contact

Phone: +255-755/264 181

Email:tanfootball@tff.or.tz

Fax: +255-222/861 815

Organisation

President

Wallace KARIA

Vice President

Athumani NYAMLANI

General Secretary

Kidao WILFRED

Treasurer

Daniel MSANGI

Media And Communication Manager

Boniface WAMBURA

Technical Director

Oscar MIRAMBO

National Coach Men

Hemed MOROCCO

National Coach Women

Bakari SHIME

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Hamdoun NASSOR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Leslie LIUNDA

Referee Coordinator

Charles NDAGALA

Futsal Coordinator

Kayuni SUNDAY

Tanzania Ranking

Tanzania Men's Ranking
Tanzania Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
117
India
India
India
1165.17
118
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1160.98
120
Libya
Libya
Libya
1159.51
121
Comoros
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
144
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
147
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Tanzania Football Federation

Updates from the Tanzania Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

