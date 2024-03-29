Tanzania Football Federation
Official Sitewww.tff.or.tz
Address
Karume Memorial Stadium,
Uhuru/Shauri Moyo Road,
Ilala,
P.O. Box 1574,
DAR-ES-SALAAM
Tanzania
Phone: +255-755/264 181
Email:tanfootball@tff.or.tz
Fax: +255-222/861 815
President
Wallace KARIA
Vice President
Athumani NYAMLANI
General Secretary
Kidao WILFRED
Treasurer
Daniel MSANGI
Media And Communication Manager
Boniface WAMBURA
Technical Director
Oscar MIRAMBO
National Coach Men
Hemed MOROCCO
National Coach Women
Bakari SHIME
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Hamdoun NASSOR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Leslie LIUNDA
Referee Coordinator
Charles NDAGALA
Futsal Coordinator
Kayuni SUNDAY
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
117
India
India
1165.17
118
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzania
Tanzania
1160.98
120
Libya
Libya
1159.51
121
Comoros
Comoros
1156.45
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
144
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1045.87
146
Tanzania
Tanzania
1045.79
147
Armenia
Armenia
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
15 Mar 2024
29 Mar 2024