Syrian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.sfa.sy
Address
Al Faihaa Sports Complex,
P.O. Box 421,
011 DAMASCUS
Syria
Contact
Phone: +963-11/443 0450
Email:syrianfa@hotmail.com
Fax: +963-11/333 5866
Organisation
President
Salah RAMADAN
Vice President
Abdulrahman AL KHATIB
General Secretary
Muhannad AL FAKEER
Treasurer
Emad KASEM
Media And Communication Manager
Mohammad BACHAR
National Coach Men
Hector CUPER
National Coach Women
Salim JABLAWI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mohammed KOUSA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Khader HAJ KHADER
Referee Coordinator
Ali AID
Futsal Coordinator
Ahmad FESAL
Syria Ranking
Syria Men's Ranking
Syria Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
87
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
88
China PR
China PR
1273.78
89
Syria
Syria
1265.51
90
Haiti
Haiti
1262.50
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
160
Barbados
Barbados
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
162
Syria
Syria
931.42
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominica
Dominica
896.55
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Syrian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation to provide USD 1 million in aid to Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims
16 Feb 2023
FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™
FIFA extends its deepest condolences following the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria
7 Feb 2023