Syrian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.sfa.sy

Address

Al Faihaa Sports Complex,

P.O. Box 421,

011 DAMASCUS

Syria

Contact

Phone: +963-11/443 0450

Email:syrianfa@hotmail.com

Fax: +963-11/333 5866

Organisation

President

Salah RAMADAN

Vice President

Abdulrahman AL KHATIB

General Secretary

Muhannad AL FAKEER

Treasurer

Emad KASEM

Media And Communication Manager

Mohammad BACHAR

National Coach Men

Hector CUPER

National Coach Women

Salim JABLAWI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mohammed KOUSA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Khader HAJ KHADER

Referee Coordinator

Ali AID

Futsal Coordinator

Ahmad FESAL

Syria Ranking

Syria Men's Ranking
Syria Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
87
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1275.71
88
China PR
China PR
China PR
1273.78
89
Syria
Syria
Syria
1265.51
90
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1262.50
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
160
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
162
Syria
Syria
Syria
931.42
163
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the Grenadines
923.84
164
Dominica
Dominica
Dominica
896.55

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Syrian Football Association

Updates from the Syrian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 27: A general view of the FIFA Forward Programme on April 27, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by MOSAALKATHAMI/Saudi Arabian Football Federation)
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward workshop paves the way for more growth in West Asia
3 May 2023
RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 08: Players line up on the pitch for a minutes silence in memory of the victims of an earthquake in Turkey and Syria prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Semi Final match between Al Ahly and Real Madrid CF at Prince Moulay Abdellah on February 08, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
Football community rallies around Turkey and Syria
20 Feb 2023
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 05: FIFA Flag Carriers during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation to provide USD 1 million in aid to Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims
16 Feb 2023
TANGER MED, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 07: Players line up on the pitch for a minutes silence in memory of the victims of an earthquake in Turkey and Syria prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Semi Final match between Flamengo v Al Hilal SFC at Stade Ibn-Batouta on February 07, 2023 in Tanger Med, Morocco. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™
FIFA extends its deepest condolences following the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria
7 Feb 2023
MANAMA, BAHRAIN - APRIL 07: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa during the AFC Executive Committee Meeting on April 7, 2021 in Manama, Bahrain. (Photo by Ali Alhalwachi/AFC)
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and AFC to send joint delegation to Syria
11 Sept 2022
