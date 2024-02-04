Swedish Football Association

Swedish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.svenskfotboll.se

Address

Evenemangsgatan 31 A,

P.O. Box 1216,

171 23 SOLNA

Sweden

Contact

Phone: +46-8/735 0900

Email:svff@svenskfotboll.se

Fax: +46-8/735 0901

Organisation

President

Fredrik REINFELDT

Vice President

Bert ANDERSSON

Joergen ERIKSSON

Lars-Christer OLSSON

General Secretary

Andrea MOLLERBERG

Treasurer

Kjell SAHLSTROM

Media And Communication Manager

Andreas JANSSON

Technical Director

Caroline SJOBLOM

Kim KALLSTROM

Peter WETTERGREN

National Coach Men

Jon Dahl TOMASSON

National Coach Women

Peter GERHARDSSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Peter EKSTROM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Goeran ENGSOO

Referee Coordinator

Stefan JOHANNESSON

Sweden Ranking

Sweden Men's Ranking
Sweden Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
Austria
1546.10
26
Sweden
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13
27
Hungary
Hungary
Hungary
1525.13
28
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1522.26

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
4
USA
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
Germany
2005.24
6
Sweden
Sweden
Sweden
1998.57
7
Japan
Japan
Japan
1982.52
8
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
1951.81

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Swedish Football Association

Updates from the Swedish Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

GOTEBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 19: Swedish forward Kurt Hamrin (R) battles for the ball with a Soviet defender in front of goalkeeper Lev Yashin (L) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Sweden and the USSR 19 June 1958 in Stockholm. Hamrin scored one goal to help Sweden beat the USSR 2-0. (Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup™
A tribute to Kurt Hamrin: 1934-2024
4 Feb 2024
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 15: Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park on August 15, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Sweden pip Spain to the summit
25 Aug 2023
Goal Click - USWNT Mums and children
FIFA Organisation
Every Picture tells a story
3 Aug 2023
FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA unveils Technical Study Group for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
14 Jul 2023
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
11 Jul 2023
Related Stories
Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Campaigns
Football to highlight social causes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Preparations for the 73rd FIFA Congress take place at the BK Arena on 12 March 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.
FIFA Organisation
FIFA continues dialogue with UEFA Working Group on Human Rights
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour is ‘Going Beyond’ to inspire global excitement
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Trinity Rodman of United States celebrates after scoring a goal, which is later disallowed for offside during the Women's International Friendly match between England and USA at Wembley Stadium on October 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
USA still out front
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 13: Participants pose for a group picture during FIFA European Member Associations' Workshop at FIFA Paris offices on September 13, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
FIFA Organisation
Productive seminar, European cooperation bearing fruit
Caroline Seger of Sweden.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Seger: I’m so proud of how I handled Olympic heartbreak