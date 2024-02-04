Swedish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.svenskfotboll.se
Address
Evenemangsgatan 31 A,
P.O. Box 1216,
171 23 SOLNA
Sweden
Contact
Phone: +46-8/735 0900
Email:svff@svenskfotboll.se
Fax: +46-8/735 0901
Organisation
President
Fredrik REINFELDT
Vice President
Bert ANDERSSON
Joergen ERIKSSON
Lars-Christer OLSSON
General Secretary
Andrea MOLLERBERG
Treasurer
Kjell SAHLSTROM
Media And Communication Manager
Andreas JANSSON
Technical Director
Caroline SJOBLOM
Kim KALLSTROM
Peter WETTERGREN
National Coach Men
Jon Dahl TOMASSON
National Coach Women
Peter GERHARDSSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Peter EKSTROM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Goeran ENGSOO
Referee Coordinator
Stefan JOHANNESSON
Sweden Ranking
Sweden Men's Ranking
Sweden Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
1546.10
26
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13
27
Hungary
Hungary
1525.13
28
Nigeria
Nigeria
1522.26
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
4
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
2005.24
6
Sweden
Sweden
1998.57
7
Japan
Japan
1982.52
8
Netherlands
Netherlands
1951.81
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Swedish Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA unveils Technical Study Group for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
14 Jul 2023