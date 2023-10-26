Football Association of Slovenia

Football Association of Slovenia
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.nzs.si

Address

Predoslje 40 a,

p.p. 130,

SI-4000 Kranj

Slovenia

Contact

Phone: +386-4/27 59 400

Email:fas@nzs.si

Fax: +386-4/27 59 456

Organisation

President

Radenko MIJATOVIC

Vice President

Danilo KACIJAN

Dejan GERMIC

Gvido MRAVLJAK

Stanko GLAZAR

General Secretary

Martin KOZELJ

Media And Communication Manager

Matjaz KRAJNIK

Technical Director

Matjaz JAKLIC

National Coach Men

Matjaz KEK

National Coach Women

Sasa KOLMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

David Andrew MCDOWELL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ziga DOBRUN

Referee Coordinator

Darko CEFERIN

Futsal Coordinator

Stane KOKALJ

Slovenia Ranking

Slovenia Men's Ranking
Slovenia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
53
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
57
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1421.54

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
39
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovenia
Slovenia
Slovenia
1543.75
42
Jamaica
Jamaica
Jamaica
1542.94
43
Hungary
Hungary
Hungary
1541.48

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Slovenia

Updates from the Football Association of Slovenia

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

MATURIN, VENEZUELA - OCTOBER 17: Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Chile at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 17, 2023 in Maturin, Venezuela. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina still in pole position, Venezuela back in top 50
26 Oct 2023
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Mallory Pugh #9 of the United States celebrates her goal against New Zealand with teammates during the SheBelieves Cup 2022 at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 20, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
USA stay on top as Ranking grows
17 Jun 2022
Slovenia's team celebrate after their World Cup 2010 qualifying play-off second leg football match between Slovenia and Russia, in Maribor, some 150 kilometers from capital Ljubljana, on November 18, 2009. Slovenia won 1:0 and was qualified for the WC2010 in South Africa. AFP PHOTO/ HRVOJE POLAN (Photo credit should read HRVOJE POLAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Preliminary Competition for the 2022 FWC European Zone including Qatar
The European play-offs in stats
22 Mar 2022
Futsal court in Zeist, The Netherlands, resurfaced with FIFA Forward funding
FIFA Forward
FIFA Forward's support for futsal reflected in EURO 2022
19 Jan 2022
AUSTIN, TX - JUNE 16: Christen Press #23 of the United States is congratulated by teammates Carli Lloyd #10, Megan Rapinoe #15 and Samantha Mewis #3 after scoring a goal against Nigeria during the first half of their WNT Summer Series game at Q2 Stadium on June 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chuck Burton/Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
USA widen gap, France on the podium
25 Jun 2021
Related Stories
BREDA, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 27: Rose Lavelle of USA celebrates with teammate Christen Press after scoring her team's first goal during the International Friendly match between Netherlands Women and USA Women at Rat Verlegh Stadion on November 27, 2020 in Breda, Netherlands. Sporting stadiums around Netherlands remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
World Ranking
Malta join the party, USA stay top
MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Goalkeeper Jan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid in action during his warmi up before the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 29, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) +++ Local caption *** Jan Oblak
The Best Awards
Oblak: Representing Slovenia at a World Cup would fulfil a dream
Fussball International FIFA The Best Football Awards 2016 06.01.2017 Neue Trophaee, Trophy *** Football International FIFA The Best Football Awards 2016 06 01 2017 New Trophy, Trophy
The Best Awards
Finalists announced for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: A general view of the World Cup Trophy at the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ at the Hallenstadion on December 7, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/foto-net).
Tournaments
Road to Qatar 2022 mapped out for Europe
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 20 : ROGLIC Primoz SLO of TEAM JUMBO - VISMA, POGACAR Tadej SLO of UAE TEAM EMIRATES and PORTE Richie AUS of TREK - SEGAFREDO during stage 21 of the 107th edition of the 2020 Tour de France cycling race, a stage of 122 kms with start in Mantes-la-Jolie and finish at the Avenue des Champs Elysees in Paris on September 20, 2020 in Paris, France, 20/09/2020 CYCLISME : Tour de France - Etape 21 - Mantes la Jolie a Paris Champs Elysees - 20/09/2020 PhotoNews/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY
The Best Awards
Cycling star Pogacar rooting for De Bruyne and Oblak
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 28: James Rodriguez of Colombia shoots and scores his team's first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil round of 16 match between Colombia and Uruguay at Maracana on June 28, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Felipe Dana - Pool/Getty Images)
The Best Awards
Eleven Puskás Award-winning golazos