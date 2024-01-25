Surinamese Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.svb.sr
Address
Letitia Vriesdelaan 7,
P.O. Box 1223,
PARAMARIBO
Suriname
Contact
Phone: +597/473 112
Email:svboffice@svb.sr
Fax: +597/425 100
Organisation
President
John KRISHNADATH
Vice President
Dayasankar MATHOERA
General Secretary
Mitchell KISOOR
Treasurer
Bidjaikoemar MANKOE
Media And Communication Manager
Quaraisy NAGESSERSING
Technical Director
Biswajeet KALI
National Coach Men
Stanley MENZO
National Coach Women
Herson JEROE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ramon LOUISVILLE
Futsal Coordinator
Bidjaikoemar MANKOE
Suriname Ranking
Suriname Men's Ranking
Suriname Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
1072.66
142
Indonesia
Indonesia
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
145
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
15 Mar 2024
