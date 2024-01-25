Surinamese Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.svb.sr

Address

Letitia Vriesdelaan 7,

P.O. Box 1223,

PARAMARIBO

Suriname

Contact

Phone: +597/473 112

Email:svboffice@svb.sr

Fax: +597/425 100

Organisation

President

John KRISHNADATH

Vice President

Dayasankar MATHOERA

General Secretary

Mitchell KISOOR

Treasurer

Bidjaikoemar MANKOE

Media And Communication Manager

Quaraisy NAGESSERSING

Technical Director

Biswajeet KALI

National Coach Men

Stanley MENZO

National Coach Women

Herson JEROE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ramon LOUISVILLE

Futsal Coordinator

Bidjaikoemar MANKOE

Suriname Ranking

Suriname Men's Ranking
Suriname Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda
1072.66
142
Indonesia
Indonesia
Indonesia
1072.66
144
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
145
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Surinamese Football Association

Updates from the Surinamese Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
Tournaments
Sextet advance in Concacaf on tense final matchday
8 Jun 2021
There were several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying reached a conclusion.
ROTTERDAM - lr Ridgeciano Haps of Feyenoord during the play-off final Conference League match between Feyenoord and FC Utrecht at De Kuip on May 23, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. TOM BODE MULTIMEDIA play-offs Conference League 2020/2021 xVIxANPxSportx/xTomxBodexMultimediaxIVx *** ROTTERDAM lr Ridgeciano Haps of Feyenoord during the play off final Conference League match between Feyenoord and FC Utrecht at De Kuip on May 23, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands TOM BODE MULTIMEDIA play offs Conference League 2020 2021 xVIxANPxSportx xTomxBodexMultimediaxIVx 431709839
Tournaments
Haps debut emblematic of Suriname's progress
7 Jun 2021
GRAZ, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 13: Members of the Panama team line up for the anthems prior to the international friendly match between Japan and Panama at Merkur Arena on November 13, 2020 in Graz, Austria. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)
Tournaments
The final sprint for six second-round spots
1 Jun 2021
CALI, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Costa Rica are seen prior to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Round of 16 match between Portugal and Costa Rica at the Coliseo el Pueblo Stadium on September 21, 2016 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
Four World Cup tickets on the line for Concacaf hopefuls
30 Apr 2021
