Swiss Football Association

Swiss Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.football.ch

Address

Worbstrasse 48,

3074 MURI BEI BERN

Switzerland

Contact

Phone: +41-31/950 8111

Email:info@football.ch

Organisation

President

Dominique BLANC

Vice President

Philipp STUDHALTER

Samuel SCHEIDEGGER

Sandro STROPPA

General Secretary

Robert BREITER

Treasurer

Marc BLATTER

Media And Communication Manager

Adrian ARNOLD

Technical Director

Patrick BRUGGMANN

Pierluigi TAMI

National Coach Men

Murat YAKIN

National Coach Women

Pia SUNDHAGE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sascha KEVER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sascha AMHOF

Referee Coordinator

Marco DETTWILER

Futsal Coordinator

Alexander RAPPAZ

Switzerland Ranking

Switzerland Men's Ranking
Switzerland Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
17
Senegal
Senegal
Senegal
1620.74
18
Japan
Japan
Japan
1614.33
19
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1613.44
20
IR Iran
IR Iran
IR Iran
1608.23
21
Denmark
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
21
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07
23
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74
24
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Swiss Football Association

Updates from the Swiss Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) with FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell (L) and FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström (R) during a FIFA Council Meeting at HoF, Home of FIFA on March 14, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress
14 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JULY 06: Aerial drone images at HoF, the Home of FIFA on July 6, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
Agenda for FIFA Council meeting now available
12 Mar 2024
BANDUNG, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 01: An Exhibition Futsal Community Hold by FIFA Foundation at Sampoerna Sports Club In Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo by Iqbal Kusumadireza - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Foundation
List of NGOs supported under FIFA Foundation Community Programme in 2024 released
28 Feb 2024
CAS & Football Annual Report 2023
Switzerland
FIFA publishes second CAS & Football Annual Report 2023
29 Jan 2024
Aktuell Fußball, Fotostory FIFA Hauptsitz in Zürich 11.08.2015, Zuerich, Schweiz - Hauptsitz des Weltfussballverbands FIFA, Federation Internationale de Football Association in Zürich. Foto: Schriftzug FIFA am Eingang zur Zentrale des Weltfussballverbands FIFA in Zürich.....current Football Photo Story FIFA Headquarters in Zurich 11 08 2015 Zurich Switzerland Headquarters the International Football Federation FIFA Federation International de Football Association in Zurich Photo emblem FIFA at Entrance to Headquarters the International Football Federation FIFA in Zurich
Disciplinary Committee
FIFA Appeal Committee confirms ban on former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales
26 Jan 2024
Related Stories
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches Forum to offer technical and tactical insights
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 30: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the EBU General Assembly on November 30, 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
President Infantino stresses need for investment in women’s football in EBU address
A picture shows the sign of the football's world governing body FIFA at the entrance of its headquarters on May 29, 2011 in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
President
FIFA Statement on "Lauber case"
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 3: during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between South Korea and Germany at Brisbane Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Bureau of the Council
Bureau of the FIFA Council update on upcoming matches involving Israel’s national teams
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 18:(L-R) FIFA Football Quality Programme Manager Mickael Benetti, FIFA Consultant FIFA Quality Programme Footballs & Football Goals Eduardo Tavares, FIFA Junior Football Quality Programme Manager Zeina Hamarsha and FIFA Football Quality Programme Manager Tom Parkinson on stage during the FIFA Quality Programme Conference & FIFA Research Symposium at HoF, Home of FIFA on October 18, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Quality Programme
Highlights of the FIFA Quality Programme Conference & Research Symposium 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the FIFA Virtual Council Meeting no.25 at HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Frequently asked questions: FIFA World Cup™ 2030 and 2034