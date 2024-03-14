Swiss Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.football.ch
Address
Worbstrasse 48,
3074 MURI BEI BERN
Switzerland
Contact
Phone: +41-31/950 8111
Email:info@football.ch
Organisation
President
Dominique BLANC
Vice President
Philipp STUDHALTER
Samuel SCHEIDEGGER
Sandro STROPPA
General Secretary
Robert BREITER
Treasurer
Marc BLATTER
Media And Communication Manager
Adrian ARNOLD
Technical Director
Patrick BRUGGMANN
Pierluigi TAMI
National Coach Men
Murat YAKIN
National Coach Women
Pia SUNDHAGE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sascha KEVER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sascha AMHOF
Referee Coordinator
Marco DETTWILER
Futsal Coordinator
Alexander RAPPAZ
Switzerland Ranking
Switzerland Men's Ranking
Switzerland Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
17
Senegal
Senegal
1620.74
18
Japan
Japan
1614.33
19
Switzerland
Switzerland
1613.44
20
IR Iran
IR Iran
1608.23
21
Denmark
Denmark
1601.31
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
20
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1796.68
21
Portugal
Portugal
1758.94
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07
23
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74
24
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88
15 Mar 2024
