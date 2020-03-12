São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.federacaosantomensefutebol.st

Address

Rua Ex-João de Deus,

CP 440,

SAO TOME

São Tomé e Príncipe

Contact

Phone: +239/222 6558

Email:juristaac@yahoo.com.br

Fax: +239/222 4231

Organisation

President

Domingos MONTEIRO

Vice President

Adalberto FONSECA

Carvalho ANIBAL

General Secretary

Arlindo CARNEIRO

Media And Communication Manager

Bracanan SANTOS

Technical Director

Juvenal FERNANDES

National Coach Men

Adriano EUSEBIO

National Coach Women

Aureliano MENDES

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gastao FERREIRA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lourenco TAVARES NETO

Referee Coordinator

Helio NAZARE

Futsal Coordinator

Bartolomeu PESSOA

São Tomé and Príncipe Ranking

São Tomé and Príncipe Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
189
Laos
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.