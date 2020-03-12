São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association
Official Sitewww.federacaosantomensefutebol.st
Address
Rua Ex-João de Deus,
CP 440,
SAO TOME
São Tomé e Príncipe
Phone: +239/222 6558
Email:juristaac@yahoo.com.br
Fax: +239/222 4231
President
Domingos MONTEIRO
Vice President
Adalberto FONSECA
Carvalho ANIBAL
General Secretary
Arlindo CARNEIRO
Media And Communication Manager
Bracanan SANTOS
Technical Director
Juvenal FERNANDES
National Coach Men
Adriano EUSEBIO
National Coach Women
Aureliano MENDES
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gastao FERREIRA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lourenco TAVARES NETO
Referee Coordinator
Helio NAZARE
Futsal Coordinator
Bartolomeu PESSOA
São Tomé and Príncipe Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
189
Laos
Laos
889.62
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
