Football Federation of Sri Lanka
Official Sitewww.football.lk
Address
100/9 Independence Avenue,
07 COLOMBO
Sri Lanka
Phone: +94-11/268 6120
Email:ffsl@football.lk
Fax: +94-11/268 2471
President
Jaswar UMARU LEBBE
Senior Vice President
Ranjith RODRIGO
Vice President
Emmanuel ARNOLD
K.P.P. PATHIRANA
Saman NAGAHAWATHA
Acting General Secretary
Asif ANSAR
Treasurer
Antony F. SELLER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Anura de Silva VIDANAGAMAGE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Deshapryia ARAMBEKADE
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed ABDEEN
Sri Lanka Ranking
Sri Lanka Men's Ranking
Sri Lanka Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01
15 Mar 2024
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024