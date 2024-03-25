Football Federation of Sri Lanka

Football Federation of Sri Lanka
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.football.lk

Address

100/9 Independence Avenue,

07 COLOMBO

Sri Lanka

Contact

Phone: +94-11/268 6120

Email:ffsl@football.lk

Fax: +94-11/268 2471

Organisation

President

Jaswar UMARU LEBBE

Senior Vice President

Ranjith RODRIGO

Vice President

Emmanuel ARNOLD

K.P.P. PATHIRANA

Saman NAGAHAWATHA

Acting General Secretary

Asif ANSAR

Treasurer

Antony F. SELLER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Anura de Silva VIDANAGAMAGE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Deshapryia ARAMBEKADE

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed ABDEEN

Sri Lanka Ranking

Sri Lanka Men's Ranking
Sri Lanka Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
946.01

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation of Sri Lanka

Updates from the Football Federation of Sri Lanka

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
19 Mar 2024
Related Stories
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 24: A view of the Football Unites the World flag alongside the FIFA flag during the FTC Women's Football Filming at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Tournaments & Events
FIFA Series international friendlies pilot project to commence in March 2024
This photo taken on September 25, 2015 shows an entrance sign to the FIFA world football governing body's headquarters in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Bureau of the Council
Bureau of the FIFA Council lifts suspension on Football Federation of Sri Lanka
Home of FIFA - Lettering
Bureau of the Council
FIFA suspends Football Federation of Sri Lanka
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 09: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Football Federation of Sri Lanka meeting on September 9, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Resolution Films/FIFA)
President
FIFA President meets FFSL's Jaswar Umar in Doha
DOHA, QATAR - AUGUST 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meeting with Football Federation of Sri Lanka President Jaswar Umaru Lebbe on August 14, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by FIFA)
President
FIFA President meets Sri Lankan counterpart