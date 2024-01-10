Football Association of Serbia

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fss.rs

Address

Terazije 35,

P.O. Box 263,

11000 BELGRADE

Serbia

Contact

Phone: +381-11/323 4253

Email:office@fss.rs

Fax: +381-11/323 3433

Organisation

President

Dragan DZAJIC

Vice President

Branislav NEDIMOVIC

Branko ZECEVIC

Janos ZEMBERI

Sandra SREMCEVIC

General Secretary

Jovan SURBATOVIC

Treasurer

Vera MITIN

Media And Communication Manager

Nebojsa PETROVIC

Technical Director

Miroslav TANJGA

Stevan STOJANOVIC

National Coach Men

Dragan STOJKOVIC

National Coach Women

Dragisa ZECEVIC

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Dejan FILIPOVIC

Referee Coordinator

Igor RADOJCIC

Futsal Coordinator

Bojan PAVICEVIC

Serbia Ranking

Serbia Men's Ranking
Serbia Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
30
Poland
Poland
Poland
1520.24
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
32
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
33
Peru
Peru
Peru
1512.68
34
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
33
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Association of Serbia

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 13: Nils Nielsen (L) and Lidija Stojkanovic during a Portrait session as part of FIFA Women's Development Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on December 13, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Coach Mentorship
"We’re here to create opportunities for female coaches"
10 Jan 2024
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
13 Jul 2023
STARA PAZOVA, SERBIA - APRIL 12: The players of Serbia celebrate the victory during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group H match between Serbia and Germany at on April 12, 2022 in Stara Pazova, Serbia. (Photo by Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images)
Women's Football
Veselinovic: We celebrate every success as if it were a national holiday
24 Nov 2022
NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 9: A view during a Mental health education through football coaching event by Alive and Kicking Kenya as part of the Sport For Mental Health and Social Cohesion program by AFD, FIFA and GIZ on June 9, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Patrick Meinhardt)
FIFA Forward
Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion programme sees success over six months
29 Jun 2022
DOHA, QATAR - APRIL 01: A LED displays the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw results during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at the Doha Exhibition Center on April 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Paths laid out for the biggest prize in world football
1 Apr 2022
