Football Association of Serbia
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fss.rs
Address
Terazije 35,
P.O. Box 263,
11000 BELGRADE
Serbia
Contact
Phone: +381-11/323 4253
Email:office@fss.rs
Fax: +381-11/323 3433
Organisation
President
Dragan DZAJIC
Vice President
Branislav NEDIMOVIC
Branko ZECEVIC
Janos ZEMBERI
Sandra SREMCEVIC
General Secretary
Jovan SURBATOVIC
Treasurer
Vera MITIN
Media And Communication Manager
Nebojsa PETROVIC
Technical Director
Miroslav TANJGA
Stevan STOJANOVIC
National Coach Men
Dragan STOJKOVIC
National Coach Women
Dragisa ZECEVIC
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Dejan FILIPOVIC
Referee Coordinator
Igor RADOJCIC
Futsal Coordinator
Bojan PAVICEVIC
Serbia Ranking
Serbia Men's Ranking
Serbia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
30
Poland
Poland
1520.24
31
Ecuador
Ecuador
1519.20
32
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
33
Peru
Peru
1512.68
34
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
33
Argentina
Argentina
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Association of Serbia
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
13 Jul 2023
FIFA Forward
Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion programme sees success over six months
29 Jun 2022