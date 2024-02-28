Somali Football Federation

Somali Football Federation
Contact

Official Site

www.footballsomalia.so

Address

Attention: currently no postal delivery (only DHL),

DHL Mogadishu,

BN 03040 MOGADISHU

Somalia

Contact

Phone: +252-61/799 5553

Email:admin@footballsomalia.so

Fax: +25-21/600 601

Organisation

President

Ali Abdi MOHAMED

Senior Vice President

Ahmed TAKAL

General Secretary

Yusuf MUHUDIN

Treasurer

Ali AHMED

Technical Director

Awil Ismail MOHAMED

National Coach Men

Rachid LOUSTEQUE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Abdullahi Sheikh AWEIS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Abdullahi Sheikh AWEIS

Referee Coordinator

Abdullahi Sheikh AWEIS

Futsal Coordinator

Yusuf MUMIN

Somalia Ranking

Somalia Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
196
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Somali Football Federation

Updates from the Somali Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

BANDUNG, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 01: An Exhibition Futsal Community Hold by FIFA Foundation at Sampoerna Sports Club In Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo by Iqbal Kusumadireza - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Foundation
List of NGOs supported under FIFA Foundation Community Programme in 2024 released
28 Feb 2024
FIFA Digital Skills promo graphic
Member Associations
FIFA Digital Skills programme celebrates one-year of digital education for member associations
30 Nov 2023
DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 20: Muhsen Al Ghassani of Oman celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Qatar Qualifiers match between Oman and Somalia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Oman see off Somalia in Arab Cup qualifier
20 Jun 2021
A general view for katara Opera House which host the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 on Monday 26 April 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Tournaments
Excitement mounts ahead of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ draw
26 Apr 2021
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: A Saudi Arabia and an Egypt fan enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Saudia Arabia and Egypt at Volgograd Arena on June 25, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in numbers
25 Apr 2021
