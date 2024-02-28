Somali Football Federation
Information
Official Sitewww.footballsomalia.so
Address
Attention: currently no postal delivery (only DHL),
DHL Mogadishu,
BN 03040 MOGADISHU
Somalia
Contact
Phone: +252-61/799 5553
Email:admin@footballsomalia.so
Fax: +25-21/600 601
President
Ali Abdi MOHAMED
Senior Vice President
Ahmed TAKAL
General Secretary
Yusuf MUHUDIN
Treasurer
Ali AHMED
Technical Director
Awil Ismail MOHAMED
National Coach Men
Rachid LOUSTEQUE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Abdullahi Sheikh AWEIS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Abdullahi Sheikh AWEIS
Referee Coordinator
Abdullahi Sheikh AWEIS
Futsal Coordinator
Yusuf MUMIN
Somalia Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
196
Tonga
Tonga
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
843.40
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
Updates from the Somali Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.