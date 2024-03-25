Solomon Islands Football Federation

Solomon Islands Football Federation
Official Site

www.siff.com.sb

Address

Allan Boso Complex,

Ranadi Highway,

P.O. Box 584,

HONIARA

Solomon Islands

Phone: +677/26 496

Email:administration@siff.com.sb

Fax: +677/26 497

President

Donald MARAHARE

Vice President

Jimmy KERESEKA

Marlon HOUKARAWA

Tome KIKI

General Secretary

Leonard PAIA

Treasurer

Aloysio MA HAANOA

Media And Communication Manager

Simon ABANA

Technical Director

Moses TOATA

National Coach Women

Batram SURI

Referee Coordinator

Hamilton SIAU

Futsal Coordinator

Victor WAI IA

Solomon Islands Ranking

Solomon Islands Men's Ranking
Solomon Islands Women's Ranking
Men
RK Team Total Points
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04

15 Feb 2024

Women
RK Team Total Points
86
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bahrain
1254.12
87
Malta
Malta
Malta
1253.52
88
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1252.55
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Solomon Islands Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Henderson huddle. OFC Women's Champions League, Henderson Eels FC v Hekari United FC, Lawson Tama Honiara, Solomon Islands, Wednesday 13 March 2024. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Women's Football
Women’s game on the rise in Oceania’s football hotbed
25 Mar 2024
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
The teams come out to the field. OFC's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier Stage 1, Match Day Two, American Samoa v Tonga, Loto-Tonga Soka Centre, Tonga, Wednesday 2nd September 2015. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Commercial
FIFA+ becomes the official global home of OFC competitions
28 Feb 2024
New Zealand have qualified for the Paris Olympics with a 11 - 1 win over Solomon Islands. Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Oceania Qualifier Final, Solomon Islands v New Zealand, FFS Football Stadium Apia, Samoa, Monday 19 February 2024. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Women's Football
Investment driving women’s football impetus in Oceania as New Zealand reach Paris 2024
19 Feb 2024
SURABAYA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 10: Players of Panama sing the national anthem prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group A match between Panama and Morocco at Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Surabaya, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Panama headline movers and shakers of 2023 men's world ranking
22 Dec 2023
