Solomon Islands Football Federation
Official Sitewww.siff.com.sb
Address
Allan Boso Complex,
Ranadi Highway,
P.O. Box 584,
HONIARA
Solomon Islands
Phone: +677/26 496
Email:administration@siff.com.sb
Fax: +677/26 497
Organisation
President
Donald MARAHARE
Vice President
Jimmy KERESEKA
Marlon HOUKARAWA
Tome KIKI
General Secretary
Leonard PAIA
Treasurer
Aloysio MA HAANOA
Media And Communication Manager
Simon ABANA
Technical Director
Moses TOATA
National Coach Women
Batram SURI
Referee Coordinator
Hamilton SIAU
Futsal Coordinator
Victor WAI IA
Solomon Islands Ranking
Solomon Islands Men's Ranking
Solomon Islands Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
130
The Gambia
The Gambia
1114.80
131
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1113.57
132
Malaysia
Malaysia
1110.17
133
Rwanda
Rwanda
1107.04
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
86
Bahrain
Bahrain
1254.12
87
Malta
Malta
1253.52
88
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
1252.55
89
Montenegro
Montenegro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
15 Mar 2024
