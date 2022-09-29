Sammarinese Football Association

Sammarinese Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fsgc.sm

Address

Strada di Montecchio,

17,

47890 SAN MARINO

San Marino

Contact

Phone: +378-054/999 0515

Email:fsgc@omniway.sm

Fax: +378-054/999 2348

Organisation

President

Marco TURA

Vice President

Alessandro GIAQUINTO

General Secretary

Luigi ZAFFERANI

Treasurer

Filippo BRONZETTI

Media And Communication Manager

Luca PELLICCIONI

National Coach Men

Roberto CEVOLI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Cristiano ASCARI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Stefano PODESCHI

Referee Coordinator

Stefano PODESCHI

Futsal Coordinator

Stefano BEVITORI

San Marino Ranking

San Marino Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
796.78
209
Anguilla
Anguilla
Anguilla
785.69
210
San Marino
San Marino
San Marino
741.61

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.