Sammarinese Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.fsgc.sm
Address
Strada di Montecchio,
17,
47890 SAN MARINO
San Marino
Contact
Phone: +378-054/999 0515
Email:fsgc@omniway.sm
Fax: +378-054/999 2348
President
Marco TURA
Vice President
Alessandro GIAQUINTO
General Secretary
Luigi ZAFFERANI
Treasurer
Filippo BRONZETTI
Media And Communication Manager
Luca PELLICCIONI
National Coach Men
Roberto CEVOLI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Cristiano ASCARI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Stefano PODESCHI
Referee Coordinator
Stefano PODESCHI
Futsal Coordinator
Stefano BEVITORI
San Marino Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin Islands
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin Islands
796.78
209
Anguilla
Anguilla
785.69
210
San Marino
San Marino
741.61
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
Updates from the Sammarinese Football Association
