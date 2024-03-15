Salvadoran Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.fesfut.org.sv
Address
Avenida José Matias Delgado,
Frente al Centro Español,
Colonia Escalón,
Zona 10,
1029 SAN SALVADOR
El Salvador
Contact
Phone: +503/2209 6200
Email:mecheverria@fesfut.org.sv
Fax: +503/2263 7528
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Humberto SAENZ
Acting General Secretary
Margarita ECHEVERRIA
Treasurer
Juan VALENZUELA
Media And Communication Manager
Guadalupe ZUNIGA
Technical Director
Victorino RODRIGUEZ
National Coach Men
Ruben DE LA BARRERA
National Coach Women
Eric ACUNA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mauricio DELSID
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Joel AGUILAR
Referee Coordinator
Joel AGUILAR
Futsal Coordinator
Jose DE LA CRUZ
El Salvador Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
79
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1310.50
80
Oman
Oman
1307.60
81
El Salvador
El Salvador
1306.14
82
Bahrain
Bahrain
1297.32
83
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1289.90
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43
15 Mar 2024
