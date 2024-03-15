Salvadoran Football Association

www.fesfut.org.sv

Address

Avenida José Matias Delgado,

Frente al Centro Español,

Colonia Escalón,

Zona 10,

1029 SAN SALVADOR

El Salvador

Phone: +503/2209 6200

Email:mecheverria@fesfut.org.sv

Fax: +503/2263 7528

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Humberto SAENZ

Acting General Secretary

Margarita ECHEVERRIA

Treasurer

Juan VALENZUELA

Media And Communication Manager

Guadalupe ZUNIGA

Technical Director

Victorino RODRIGUEZ

National Coach Men

Ruben DE LA BARRERA

National Coach Women

Eric ACUNA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mauricio DELSID

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Joel AGUILAR

Referee Coordinator

Joel AGUILAR

Futsal Coordinator

Jose DE LA CRUZ

El Salvador Ranking

El Salvador Men's Ranking
El Salvador Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
79
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1310.50
80
Oman
Oman
Oman
1307.60
81
El Salvador
El Salvador
El Salvador
1306.14
82
Bahrain
Bahrain
Bahrain
1297.32
83
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1289.90

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
95
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1217.29
96
Malaysia
Malaysia
Malaysia
1213.21
97
El Salvador
El Salvador
El Salvador
1211.21
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estonia
Estonia
Estonia
1209.43

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Salvadoran Football Association

Updates from the Salvadoran Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
This photo taken on September 25, 2015 shows an entrance sign to the FIFA world football governing body's headquarters in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Bureau of the Council
Bureau of the FIFA Council lifts suspension on Football Federation of Sri Lanka
28 Aug 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 21: Flags lowered to half-mast at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, in memory of those who lost their lives in an incident at a domestic football match in El Salvador on May 21, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Arnd Wiegmann/FIFA)
Organisation
FIFA expresses condolences to victims of incidents at match in El Salvador
21 May 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino at XXII UNCAF Ordinary Congress on February 24, 2023 in Antigua, Guatemala. (Photo by Salvadoran Football Association)
President
Gianni Infantino: FIFA World Cup 2026™ will ‘change the balance in football’
25 Feb 2023
