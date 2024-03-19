Sierra Leone Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.slfa.sl

Address

21 Battery Street,

Kingtom,

P.O. Box 672,

FREETOWN

Sierra Leone

Contact

Phone: +232-76/119 100

Email:starssierra@gmail.com

Organisation

President

Thomas BRIMA

Vice President

Nat JOHNSON

Acting General Secretary

Mohamed Benson BAWOH

Treasurer

Ibrahim BAH

Media And Communication Manager

Ibrahim KAMARA

Technical Director

Ibrahim BAH

National Coach Men

Amidu KARIM

National Coach Women

Ernest HALLOWELL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mohamed Abu SESAY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Franklyn Angel Foray MARAH

Referee Coordinator

Franklyn Angel Foray MARAH

Sierra Leone Ranking

Sierra Leone Men's Ranking
Sierra Leone Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
124
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
1144.56
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36
127
Sudan
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74
128
Niger
Niger
Niger
1127.75

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
139
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1075.41
140
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
1068.52
141
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1059.98
142
Guinea
Guinea
Guinea
1057.39
143
Bermuda
Bermuda
Bermuda
1046.23

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Sierra Leone Football Association

Updates from the Sierra Leone Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
MAKENI, SIERRA LEONE - FEBRUARY 7: FIFA Football for Schools capacity building workshop and launch event on February 7, 2024 in Makeni, Sierra Leone. (Photo by Ishmael Roland Kamara/FIFA)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools now active in half of FIFA's member associations after Sierra Leone launch
20 Feb 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during meeting with Sierra Leone Football Association President Thomas Brima (R) at FIFA Paris Office on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Women’s football development on the agenda as Presidents Infantino and Brima meet
27 Feb 2023
MAKENI, SIERRA LEONE - OCTOBER 15: Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio during the SLFA Women’s Premier League at the Wusum Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Makeni, Sierra Leone. (Photo by SLFA)
FIFA Forward Programme
A fresh start for Sierra Leonean women’s football
17 Oct 2022
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 27: FIFA Council Member and Sierra Leone Football Association President Isha Johansen Visit to the Home of FIFA on May 27, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Sustainability
FIFA Council member Isha Johansen talks climate change and football at COP26
CHARELEROI, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 04: Fussball: WM Qualifikation 2004, Charleroi; Belgien - Litauen ( BEL - LTU ) 1:1; 1:1 durch Edgaras JANKAUSKAS / LTU 04.09.04. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Organisation
Living Football | Episode 8 
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Sierra Leone's Head of State Brigadier General Dr Julius Maada Bio
Organisation
Football’s unifying power tops agenda during Sierra Leone visit 
Lothar Matthaus and Diego Maradona before the 1990 World Cup final.
Organisation
Watch: Living Football Episode 3
George Brook, un township sur les hauteurs de Freetown, qui compte environ 5000 habitants. Au milieu de ce gigantesque bidonville rocailleux, le terrain de football qui domine la capitale sierra-léonaise.
Organisation
FIFA funding provides bright light for Sierra Leone’s football fraternity 
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.
Football Development
FIFA Secretary General calls for mindset shift at Africa Women’s Sports Summit