St Kitts and Nevis Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.sknfa.com
Address
Lozack Road,
P.O. Box 465,
BASSETERRE
St. Kitts and Nevis
Contact
Phone: +1-869/466 8502
Email:info@sknfa.com
Fax: +1-869/465 9033
Organisation
President
Atiba HARRIS
Vice President
Shawn WHITE
General Secretary
Techell McLEAN
Treasurer
Judin SABAROCHE
Technical Director
Lenny TAYLOR
National Coach Men
Austin HUGGINS
National Coach Women
Samuel PHIPPS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
John BERGAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Graeme BROWNE
Referee Coordinator
Delroy JEFFERS
St Kitts and Nevis Ranking
St Kitts and Nevis Men's Ranking
St Kitts and Nevis Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
145
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
136
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
137
Singapore
Singapore
1080.39
138
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1078.84
139
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1075.41
140
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
1068.52
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024