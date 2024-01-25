St Kitts and Nevis Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.sknfa.com

Address

Lozack Road,

P.O. Box 465,

BASSETERRE

St. Kitts and Nevis

Contact

Phone: +1-869/466 8502

Email:info@sknfa.com

Fax: +1-869/465 9033

Organisation

President

Atiba HARRIS

Vice President

Shawn WHITE

General Secretary

Techell McLEAN

Treasurer

Judin SABAROCHE

Technical Director

Lenny TAYLOR

National Coach Men

Austin HUGGINS

National Coach Women

Samuel PHIPPS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

John BERGAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Graeme BROWNE

Referee Coordinator

Delroy JEFFERS

St Kitts and Nevis Ranking

St Kitts and Nevis Men's Ranking
St Kitts and Nevis Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
145
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
136
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
137
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1080.39
138
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1078.84
139
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
1075.41
140
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
1068.52

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
25 Jan 2024
Panama players celebrate after advancing to the final phase of the Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @Fepafut)
Tournaments
Trio complete Concacaf's Octagonal line-up 
15 Jun 2021
Image of the match between St. Kitts and Nevis and El Salvador as part of Concacaf Qualifier for Qatar 2022 (Photo: @LaSelecta_SLV)
Tournaments
Concacaf trio put one hand on ticket to final round
13 Jun 2021
The players Armando Cooper R and Omar Cordoba of the Panama national team, Nationalteam celebrate a goal against Anguila, during a Group D match of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers to Qatar 2022, in the Rod Carew National Stadium, in Panama City, Panama, 05 June 2021. EFE / Bienvenido Velasco Anguila vs Panama ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBienvenidoxVelascox AME3595 20210606-637585440296434304
Tournaments
Octagonal final round within touching distance
11 Jun 2021
Tournaments
Sextet advance in Concacaf on tense final matchday
8 Jun 2021
There were several do-or-die contests taking place across the Concacaf region as Round 1 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying reached a conclusion.
The players Omar Cordoba L, Cecilio Waterman C and Gabriel Torres of the Panama national team, Nationalteam celebrate a goal against Anguila, during a Group D match of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers to Qatar 2022, in the Rod Carew National Stadium, in Panama City, Panama, 05 June 2021. EFE / Bienvenido Velasco Anguila vs Panama ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBienvenidoxVelascox AME3600 20210606-637585440266415917
Tournaments
Big wins set up tense finale, T&T suffer shock exit
GRAZ, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 13: Members of the Panama team line up for the anthems prior to the international friendly match between Japan and Panama at Merkur Arena on November 13, 2020 in Graz, Austria. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)
Tournaments
The final sprint for six second-round spots
Basseterre, St Kitts And Nevis - November 5, 2013: Basseterre waterfront is pictured and Basseterre is the capital of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.
About Us
Football and resilience in St. Kitts and Nevis' DNA
CONCARNEAU, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Sophia Smith of the United States celebrates her team's fifth goal during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 group C match between USA and Paraguay at Stade Guy-Piriou on August 9, 2018 in Concarneau, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
Two World Cup berths in play for Concacaf
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JUNE 10: Christine Sinclair of Canada warms up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group E match between Canada and Cameroon at Stade de la Mosson on June 10, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
Concacaf discovers path to Tokyo 2020
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 24: General view of the FIFA Headquarter on February 24, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Gordon Derrick