Senegalese Football Association
Official Sitewww.fsfoot.sn
VDN-Ouest-Foire en face du CICES,
Boite postale 13021,
DAKAR
Senegal
Phone: +221-33/869 2828
Email:victorciss@hotmail.com
Fax: +221-33/820 0592
President
Augustin SENGHOR
Vice President
Abdoulaye SOW
Saer SECK
General Secretary
Victor CISSE
Treasurer
Aboubacar SY
Media And Communication Manager
Coumba FALL
Technical Director
Mayacine MAR
National Coach Men
Aliou CISSE
National Coach Women
Serigne CISSE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Malang DIEDHIOU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ismaila DIALLO
Referee Coordinator
Ismaila DIALLO
Futsal Coordinator
Amadou DIOP
Senegal Ranking
Senegal Men's Ranking
Senegal Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
15
Mexico
Mexico
1652.70
16
Germany
Germany
1631.22
17
Senegal
Senegal
1620.74
18
Japan
Japan
1614.33
19
Switzerland
Switzerland
1613.44
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
81
Mali
Mali
1272.76
82
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1272.15
83
Senegal
Senegal
1267.27
84
Algeria
Algeria
1264.25
85
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1257.16
15 Mar 2024
