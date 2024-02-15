Senegalese Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fsfoot.sn

Address

VDN-Ouest-Foire en face du CICES,

Boite postale 13021,

DAKAR

Senegal

Contact

Phone: +221-33/869 2828

Email:victorciss@hotmail.com

Fax: +221-33/820 0592

Organisation

President

Augustin SENGHOR

Vice President

Abdoulaye SOW

Saer SECK

General Secretary

Victor CISSE

Treasurer

Aboubacar SY

Media And Communication Manager

Coumba FALL

Technical Director

Mayacine MAR

National Coach Men

Aliou CISSE

National Coach Women

Serigne CISSE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Malang DIEDHIOU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ismaila DIALLO

Referee Coordinator

Ismaila DIALLO

Futsal Coordinator

Amadou DIOP

Senegal Ranking

Senegal Men's Ranking
Senegal Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
15
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1652.70
16
Germany
Germany
Germany
1631.22
17
Senegal
Senegal
Senegal
1620.74
18
Japan
Japan
Japan
1614.33
19
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1613.44

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
81
Mali
Mali
Mali
1272.76
82
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
1272.15
83
Senegal
Senegal
Senegal
1267.27
84
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria
1264.25
85
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1257.16

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Senegalese Football Association

Updates from the Senegalese Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - FEBRUARY 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the AFCON 2023 final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Djigla Raymond/FIFA)
Men's Ranking
African and Asian teams grab the headlines in latest world ranking
15 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai
Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
7 Feb 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Football for Schools shoots to top of class in 2023
7 Jan 2024
SALY, SENEGAL - DECEMBER 5: A group photo during the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop at Hotel Rhino resort on December 5, 2023 in Saly, Senegal. (Photo by Aminata Kane/FIFA)
Football Development
Financial Governance Workshop held in Saly
7 Dec 2023
FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, stands for a group photo with an all girls football team and club representavies at the Dakar Sacre Couer football training grounds during the Sport Impact Summit in Dakar on 6 November, 2023. Dakar hosted the first edition of the Sport Impact Summit a reference event at the core of the sport industry in Africa.
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General visits Dakar Sacré-Cœur as innovative agreement is signed
9 Nov 2023
Related Stories
FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, speaks at the opening of the Sport Impact Summit in Dakar on 6 November, 2023. Dakar hosted the first edition of the Sport Impact Summit a reference event at the core of the sport industry in Africa.
Secretary General
FIFA Forward creating new opportunities in Africa, Fatma Samoura tells Sport Impact Summit
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Fatma Samoura at The Londoner Hotel on October 01, 2023 for the Best of Africa Awards in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony SInclair - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General honoured with Best of Africa Legacy award
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with President of Senegal Macky Sall in New York, United States of America on September 20, 2023. (Photo by Dustin Satloff - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Progress and development the key themes as FIFA President meets President of Senegal
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view during the Final Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 Indonesia at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 15, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
FIFA Club Benefits Programme
440 clubs globally receive share of over USD 200m in FIFA World Cup 2022™ benefits
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 01: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura on June 01, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Fatma Samoura to step down as FIFA Secretary General