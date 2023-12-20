Sudan Football Association

Sudan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.sfa.com.sd

Address

Baladia Street,

P.O. Box 437,

11111 KHARTOUM

Sudan

Contact

Phone: +249-183/560088

Email:info@sfa.sd

Fax: +249-183/560088

Organisation

President

Mutasim SIRELKHATIM

Vice President

Osama ABOBAKIR

General Secretary

Magdi SHAMS ELDIN

Treasurer

Osama ABOBAKIR

Media And Communication Manager

Tarig ATTA SALIH

Technical Director

Mohamed MAZDA

National Coach Men

James APPIAH

National Coach Women

Farouk JABRA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gamalaldeen Elghali AHMED

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Salaheldin SAEED

Referee Coordinator

Salah Eldin MOHAMED

Salaheldin SAEED

Sudan Ranking

Sudan Men's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36
127
Sudan
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74
128
Niger
Niger
Niger
1127.75
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34

15 Feb 2024

Women

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.

Updates from the Sudan Football Association

Updates from the Sudan Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Yacine Brahimi of Algeria celebrates with the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Outstanding tournament goes Algeria’s way
19 Dec 2021
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Benoun Badr of Morocco (obscured) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group C match between Jordan and Morocco at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
The FIFA Arab Cup group stage in numbers
8 Dec 2021
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 07: Yazan Alnaimat of Jordan celebrates following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group C match between Jordan and Palestine at Stadium 974 on December 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Jordan join the party as Egypt edge the tightest race
7 Dec 2021
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 07: Mohammed Fouzair of Morocco is challenged by Muhannad Alshanqiti of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group C match between Morocco and Saudi Arabia at Al Thumana Stadium on December 07, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Today at the FIFA Arab Cup
7 Dec 2021
Related Stories
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Tayeb Meziani of Algeria (obscured) celebrates with teammates, embracing Zineddine Boutmene, after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group D match between Lebanon and Algeria at Al Janoub Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Group stage set for a feisty finale
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: General view inside the stadium during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group A match between Iraq v Oman at Al Janoub Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Scenarios explained in quarter-final qualifying race
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Mahmoud Hamdy of Egypt celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group D match between Sudan and Egypt at Stadium 974 on December 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Three more through as North Africans excel
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Yacine Brahimi of Algeria celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group D match between Lebanon and Algeria at Al Janoub Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Brahimi: I'd love to get more goals for Algeria
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia and Yaser Hamed of Palestine battle for a header during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group C match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Today at the FIFA Arab Cup
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Mohamed Afsha of Egypt celebrates with teammate Mohanad Lasheen after scoring their team's first goal from a penalty during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group D match between Egypt and Lebanon at Al Thumana Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Arab Cup 2021™
Algeria, Egypt look to advance as Saudis seek salvation