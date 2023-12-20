Sudan Football Association
Official Sitewww.sfa.com.sd
Address
Baladia Street,
P.O. Box 437,
11111 KHARTOUM
Sudan
Contact
Phone: +249-183/560088
Email:info@sfa.sd
Fax: +249-183/560088
President
Mutasim SIRELKHATIM
Vice President
Osama ABOBAKIR
General Secretary
Magdi SHAMS ELDIN
Treasurer
Osama ABOBAKIR
Media And Communication Manager
Tarig ATTA SALIH
Technical Director
Mohamed MAZDA
National Coach Men
James APPIAH
National Coach Women
Farouk JABRA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gamalaldeen Elghali AHMED
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Salaheldin SAEED
Referee Coordinator
Salah Eldin MOHAMED
Salaheldin SAEED
Sudan Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
125
Cyprus
Cyprus
1143.42
126
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone
1137.36
127
Sudan
Sudan
1128.74
128
Niger
Niger
1127.75
129
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
1121.34
15 Feb 2024
Women
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months or not having played at least five matches against officially ranked teams.
