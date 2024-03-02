The Scottish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.scottishfa.co.uk
Address
Hampden Park,
G42 9AY GLASGOW
Scotland
Contact
Phone: +44-141/616 6000
Email:info@scottishfa.co.uk
Fax: +44-141/616 6001
Organisation
President
Michael MULRANEY
Vice President
Leslie GRAY
Michael MULRANEY
General Secretary
Ian MAXWELL
Treasurer
Rucelle SOUTAR
Media And Communication Manager
Darryl BROADFOOT
Technical Director
Andrew GOULD
National Coach Men
Steve CLARKE
National Coach Women
Pedro MARTINEZ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
William YOUNG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Allan CRAWFORD
Referee Coordinator
Steven George HARRIS
Futsal Coordinator
Andrew GOULD
Scotland Ranking
Scotland Men's Ranking
Scotland Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
32
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
33
Peru
Peru
1512.68
34
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28
36
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07
23
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74
24
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88
25
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1730.58
26
Russia
Russia
1716.96
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the The Scottish Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
President
FIFA President attends 150-year anniversary of oldest international fixture in football between Scotland and England
13 Sept 2023