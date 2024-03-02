The Scottish Football Association

The Scottish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.scottishfa.co.uk

Address

Hampden Park,

G42 9AY GLASGOW

Scotland

Contact

Phone: +44-141/616 6000

Email:info@scottishfa.co.uk

Fax: +44-141/616 6001

Organisation

President

Michael MULRANEY

Vice President

Leslie GRAY

Michael MULRANEY

General Secretary

Ian MAXWELL

Treasurer

Rucelle SOUTAR

Media And Communication Manager

Darryl BROADFOOT

Technical Director

Andrew GOULD

National Coach Men

Steve CLARKE

National Coach Women

Pedro MARTINEZ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

William YOUNG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Allan CRAWFORD

Referee Coordinator

Steven George HARRIS

Futsal Coordinator

Andrew GOULD

Scotland Ranking

Scotland Men's Ranking
Scotland Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
32
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1517.43
33
Peru
Peru
Peru
1512.68
34
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1506.89
35
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1505.28
36
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt
1500.38

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
22
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
1745.07
23
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1744.74
24
Scotland
Scotland
Scotland
1732.88
25
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1730.58
26
Russia
Russia
Russia
1716.96

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the The Scottish Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström during the IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) press conference on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA hails IFAB decision on permanent concussion substitutes
2 Mar 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view during the Scotland v England - 150th Anniversary Heritage Match at Hampden Park on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
FIFA President attends 150-year anniversary of oldest international fixture in football between Scotland and England
13 Sept 2023
LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 22: om SermaniTom Sermani - FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme (Mentor) during the FIFA Coach Mentorship programme workshop at Cidade de Futebol on May 22, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/FIFA/Getty Images)
Coach Mentorship
Women’s national teams benefit from stalwart Sermanni’s support
16 Jul 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: (L-R) Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood, FIFA Vice-President and OFC President Lambert Maltock, FIFA Council Member Hany Abo Rida, The Football Association Chairperson Debbie Hewitt, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, The Football Association of Wales President Steve Williams and Scottish Football Association President Rod Petrie during the IFAB 137th AGM at The London Marriot Hotel County Hall on March 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
VAR decision communications trials confirmed by The IFAB
4 Mar 2023
